International
International Field News: Europe
In our final post for 2021, we take a brief look at where some of the major European investments are focused. From automobile giant factories to megaprojects of infrastructure to sustainable energy and urban renewal, serious funds have been allocated and work is underway. For more industry information and other information, read on. See you again here the first week of 2022.
Despite the understandable difficulties (see previous International Field News: Europe), European economies have shown surprising resilience and, under the circumstances, have fared quite well in 2021. The industrial landscape, especially in manufacturing, has been reshaping and adapted quickly to future challenges. The latest trends in manufacturing, such as accessible automation, automated selection, mobile robotics, mobile manipulators, cooperative robots and universal connectivity, have spread across Europe as in other technologically advanced countries. Out of necessity, the production process with high mix and low volume is being adopted more and more widely to avoid supply chain problems. Workers ’skills are being nurtured and protected.
While efforts are being made to fight for health protection amid the ongoing crisis, inevitably wasting many resources, many European countries in the European Union and beyond have not forgotten future needs. Plans for the implementation of megaprojects continue and considerable funds have been allocated to support them. Some projects are simply dizzying and seem to match the grand schemes of countries like Dubai and China. The end of the year seems to be the right time to take a closer look at some of them.
The trend of building giant factories, especially in the automobile, has gained a lot of momentum. The Elon Musk automobile giant in Germany has already been introduced on these sites. There is more. Nortvolt will build a giant plant in Sweden to produce hundreds of thousands of lithium-ion batteries, a $ 4.2 billion investment in a small country. Volkswagen has also implemented its program for at least four such plants across Europe.
The trend of wind and solar energy accumulation is also developing rapidly across Europe, with such spectacular developments as the world’s largest floating solar farm near London to treat and supply drinking water to 10 million people, or “London Array” offshore wind farm to offer. power in 300,000 homes being replicated to varying degrees in a variety of locations.
Another area of investment is transportation. This year alone, the EU has allocated over $ 35 billion for cross-border projects linking EU regions from North to South, to support public-private investment in many countries. The trans-European network of roads, high-speed railways, underwater tunnels, and so on is the focus. Hundreds of projects will be funded, with Italy, Poland and Romania among the main beneficiaries.
London’s Crossrail project to upgrade the Underground system, which includes 10 new train lines connecting 30 stations over 70 miles of new track and 26 miles of tunnel, is nearing completion.
Similarly, Stockholm will spend billions to build an additional 13 miles of subway. Turkey continues its underground Marmaray intercontinental project to connect with its European and Asian neighbors under the Bosphorus Strait. Germany will be connected to Denmark via the Fehmarnbelt, the world’s longest road and rail tunnel, creating only a 10-minute journey. France and Belgium are working to connect the Rhine and Seine basins by building 110 miles of new canal roads, connecting Paris with Dunkirk, Antwerp and Rotterdam. Poland is working on a project for the Central Communication Port that includes a mega airport near Warsaw and hundreds of miles of high-speed rail lines. Croatia is building a 1.5-mile-long bridge to reconnect the Dubrovnik enclave, separated from the rest of Croatia since 1991 due to its geopolitics with Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Another area of significant investment across the European continent is urban development to renovate cities and support new lifestyles. Turkey’s ongoing urban renovation project to demolish some seven million buildings and rebuild them under new, earthquake-resistant (well-advanced) codes stands out. Another is the urban development of the Moscow business district on the Moscow River embankment containing some of the tallest buildings in Europe.
The AMTs European Office wishes all readers and members a happy and healthy holiday season and a prosperous 2022.
