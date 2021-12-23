Canadian COVID-19 numbers indicate a rapid increase in infection

More increases in COVID-19 infections were reported Thursday in Ontario and Quebec, after a couple of British studies appeared to confirm previous research suggesting that the Omicron variant is milder than the Delta mutation.

Health officials in Ontario reported 5,790 new cases, a much higher figure than the previous day’s 4,812 recorded in April. The province also confirmed seven new deaths attributed to the virus.

The Quebec government reported 9,397 new cases Thursday – another record – and an increase of 28 COVID-19-related hospitalizations to a total of 473. In Montreal, officials said one in five residents of Montreal being tested for COVID-19 was getting a positive result – and recent data confirm that 90 percent of infections in the city involve Omicron.

Dr. Montreal Public Health’s Mylene Drouin said Thursday that 60 percent of positive cases in the city were between people ages 18 and 44, adding that contact trackers could not continue to suppress new infections.

“The message is that we are having an intensive community broadcast in Montreal,” she told reporters. “It ‘s exponential – it’ s affecting young people.”

“Everyone has someone around them who is infected with COVID now, so we all need to be really vigilant to protect the vulnerable.”

Meanwhile, scientists say the good news from two British studies could be overshadowed by the fact that Omicron spreads much faster than Delta and is better at avoiding vaccines. As a result, the large number of Omicron-related infections can still prevail in hospitals.

An analysis by Imperial College London found that people infected with the variant were about 20 percent less likely to go to the hospital than those infected with the Delta variant – and they were 40 percent less likely to be hospitalized for one night. or more. This analysis included all cases of COVID-19 confirmed by PCR tests in the UK in the first half of December, in which the variant could be identified.

A separate study by scientists at the University of Edinburgh suggests that the risk of hospitalization was two-thirds less with Omicron than Delta. But that study noted that around 24,000 cases of Omicron in Scotland were mostly among young people aged 20-39. In general, young people are much less likely to develop severe cases of COVID-19.

“This national investigation is one of the first to show that Omicron is less likely to result in COVID-19 hospitalization than Delta,” the researchers write. While the findings are early observations, “they are encouraging,” the authors said.

“Careful optimism is probably the best way to look at this,” said Manuel Ascano Jr., a biochemist studying viruses at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.

The findings have not yet been reviewed by other experts, the gold standard in scientific research.

Data from South Africa, where the variant was first discovered, have also suggested that the omicron may be milder than the Delta mutation.

On Wednesday night, Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legault announced a new layer of COVID-19 restrictions for the province. From this Sunday, all private gatherings in the province will be limited to six people or two-family bubbles. Restaurants, which are already operating at half capacity, will also have to limit groups of tables to six people or two families.

Several provinces had recently reinstated stricter public health measures in response to Omicron, including restrictions on social gatherings and the closure of some businesses.

Canada Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, has confirmed that the Omicron variant has become the dominant COVID-19 mutation in some provinces. Infections across Canada have risen from an average of 5,000 a day last week to more than 11,000 this week, which is why Tam has called for urgent action to curb the spread of Omicron.

In Nunavut, public health restrictions have been tightened in Iqaluit. They include a ban on non-essential travel in and out of the capital. Also, the territory confirmed on Thursday that the city’s swimming pool, theater and hair and nail salons had to be closed by noon and that all restaurants had to switch to food only.

Officials in Nunavut said the changes are necessary because a case of COVID-19 was detected in a person who had not left Iqalu for more than a month, a possible sign of transmission to the community.

In Saskatchewan, the provincial New Democrats of the province asked why the government has not yet announced new measures to deal with Omicron. NDP leader Ryan Meili said he could not understand why Saskatchewan is the only province that has not taken any new steps, although government modeling suggests Omicron’s cases could skyrocket in the coming weeks.

Meili noted that Saskatchewan has the lowest vaccination rate in the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 23, 2021.