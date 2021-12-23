Mask KN95: Manitoba says boxes distributed in liquor stores have a typo





The KN95 mask boxes distributed at the Manitoba Liquor Stores and Winnipeg casinos are safe to use, despite an early expiration date listed on the box. Several posts on social media showed photos of mask boxes with a one-year expiration date. In a Tweet, Reg Helwer, Minister of Central Services, said the distributed masks are safe to use. The province has heard your concerns about the expiration dates of the masks and we want to assure you that the manufacturer has stated that all KN95 masks are good for three years after the date of manufacture or production, Helwer wrote on Twitter. The box had a typographical error that says one year. The province has heard your concerns about the expiration dates of the masks and we want to assure you that the manufacturer has stated that all KN95 masks are valid for three years after the date of manufacture or production. The box had a typographical error that says one year. Reg Helwer (@reghelwer) December 23, 2021 A provincial spokesman ran CTV Winnipeg on the website Mallra Longan, which says all mask sets by 2020 contained a typographical error, mistakenly stating that they expired after one year. The expiration date is exactly three years after production. The amount of static electricity in the filter layer will be inefficient after three years, the company said. We do not recommend storing the mask for more than three years, regardless of whether you open the package or not. The Province and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) are collaborating to distribute free KN95 masked boxes at Liquor Marts and Winnipeg casinos. Masks are available free of charge until supplies run out. Mona P. said she was disappointed when she discovered the expiration date had passed but was not at all shocked. Last year, the government gave to ECE, school staff and other old and expired masks that had been collected since 2008 during H1N1, so since it only expired one year, I realized that in it it really wasn’t too bad, she told CTV News on Thursday. (It is) sad when these behaviors are becoming expected and the norm by our government. She added that she understands that masks are likely to still be good to use as long as the elastics and nostrils are intact. But the fact that this information was not shared before distribution shows the lack of transparency with the PC government, she said. Regarding the misprint, she added that it is curious to know when the update was added to the company website. She also said that when you look under the instruction area for the same product, it still declares validity for only one year. People should call ahead at liquor stores or casinos to see if masks are available before attending to avoid delays. The masks will be distributed by January 2nd. -Me filis from CTV Michelle Gerwing

