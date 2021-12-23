New Partner Routes to Australia and UK from Seattle, Vacation Travel Tips, More Airline News





With the holiday season in full swing, Seattle travelers can expect a busy airport these coming weeks.

But along with an increase in airport traffic, come announcements of new international routes thanks to partnerships with Alaska Airlines and United Airlines. Seattle travelers will also find great travel deals in January this week thanks to a seasonal sale in the Delta.

Keep reading to discover the latest airline news for Seattle and tips for avoiding airport blockages and long lines at Sea-Tac Airport this holiday season. Sea-Tac International Airport offers holiday travel tips

Sea-Tac International Airport is expecting nearly two million passengers this week and beyond, while holiday entertainers enjoy the season. Want to avoid traffic jams? Sea-Tac suggests using alternative ways to get to the airport, including Light rail connection, rideshares and public transport. To curb long waits inside the airport, its recommended passengers arrive two hours before domestic flights or three hours before international flights. Passengers can also use SEA Spot Saver to speed through security. When picking up guests at the airport, keep in mind that Sea-Tac has a new handset with improved traffic for entry and exit. Alaska Airlines expands international oneworld partnerships Alaska Airlines recently announced a new Seattle (SEA) flight to Helsinki (HEL) with partner Finnair. And now Alaska is improving its international route to London Heathrow Airport. Through her partnership oneworld, Alaska passengers can benefit from a new non-stop British Airways flight between Portland (PDX) and London Heathrow (LHR). The non-stop service starts in June 2022 and will operate five days a week. Travelers next summer will also have two options for non-stop flights from Seattle (SEA) to London (LHR) with Alaska’s oneworld partners. British Airways will fly twice a day to Heathrow and American Airlines will fly daily. Alaska Mileage Plan members can earn and purchase miles with more than 20 oneworld partner airlines, while elite MVP pilots will enjoy reciprocal status benefits on partner airlines. Delta Winter Ticket Offers Delta has released a number of airline deals for Seattle travelers this winter. For January travel, Seattle passengers will find non-stop offers to Tucson (TUS), San Jose (SJC), Orange County (SNA) and San Diego (SAN) all offered with $ 167 round trip cabins main. January additional offers include SEA in Palm Springs (PSP) for $ 176 round trip, Seattle in Anchorage (ANC) for $ 185 round trip and Seattle in New Orleans (MSY) for $ 247 round trip. United Airlines and Virgin Australia Group announce new partnership In early 2022, United Airlines pilots may have convenient one-stop access to major Australian destinations thanks to a new partnership with Virgin Australia Group. United currently offers direct daily flights from San Francisco and Los Angeles to Sydney, and by 2022 US customers will now also have easy access to Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide. The partnership also adds mutual benefits to key United MileagePlus members, including priority check-in, priority boarding and lounge access.





