International
Travelers continue to flock to MIA before Christmas – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) – Thursday is one of the biggest travel days of the holiday season.
This is the season of all things for vacation travel as thousands of South Florida residents are determined to pack their bags and their patience to reach their vacation destinations.
Miami International Airport receives an average of 156,000 passengers a day over the 17-day stretch. The airport ranks sixth in the country when it comes to the busiest airports in the Christmas week.
One passenger, Michele Lancelot, is traveling with her family of five to Dallas.
We had to get up very early, our flight is at 7. We left the house at 4am just to make sure we would not have parking problems. So far it has been pretty smooth, she said.
Passengers will need patience, as Jermaine Lewis knows all too well, after missing his flight to Connecticut to see family overseas. Aside from his slight vacation delay, pandemic travel is also at the top of his mind.
It’s a little scary, but once you disinfect and keep the mask and social distance, if you can, I think it would be good, he said.
And goes to Vegas for Natalie Lopez, but not the casino, as she seems to be returning to a sense of normalcy this holiday season.
Spending time with family, being able to travel given every circumstance we have, so I’m very excited, she said.
We were vaccinated, keeping our mask on the plane properly, and well, just be careful, but we also want to enjoy our family, Lancelot said.
Airport officials advise those on domestic flights to arrive three hours earlier, and those on international flights to arrive three and a half hours earlier.
It is very crowded, said traveler Sunil Hani. This line looks like it will last three hours, brother. I will not succeed.
He said he has a plan B if he misses his flight to St. Louis. Kitts.
I will return to the hotel and celebrate, said Hani.
In addition to performing their flights, some passengers had other things on their wish list.
Be polite, be polite, it’s the holidays, Lopez said. Understand what people are going through and just go with the flow.
Understand that life is short, so do your best to survive and just do it step by step, said traveler Nateisha Campbell.
The mandate of masks at airports will remain in force until March 18, 2022.
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.
Sources
2/ https://wsvn.com/news/local/travelers-continue-to-flock-mia-ahead-of-christmas-holiday/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]