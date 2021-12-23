Travelers continue to flock to MIA before Christmas – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) – Thursday is one of the biggest travel days of the holiday season.

This is the season of all things for vacation travel as thousands of South Florida residents are determined to pack their bags and their patience to reach their vacation destinations.

Miami International Airport receives an average of 156,000 passengers a day over the 17-day stretch. The airport ranks sixth in the country when it comes to the busiest airports in the Christmas week.

One passenger, Michele Lancelot, is traveling with her family of five to Dallas.

We had to get up very early, our flight is at 7. We left the house at 4am just to make sure we would not have parking problems. So far it has been pretty smooth, she said.

Passengers will need patience, as Jermaine Lewis knows all too well, after missing his flight to Connecticut to see family overseas. Aside from his slight vacation delay, pandemic travel is also at the top of his mind.

It’s a little scary, but once you disinfect and keep the mask and social distance, if you can, I think it would be good, he said.

And goes to Vegas for Natalie Lopez, but not the casino, as she seems to be returning to a sense of normalcy this holiday season.

Spending time with family, being able to travel given every circumstance we have, so I’m very excited, she said.

We were vaccinated, keeping our mask on the plane properly, and well, just be careful, but we also want to enjoy our family, Lancelot said.

Airport officials advise those on domestic flights to arrive three hours earlier, and those on international flights to arrive three and a half hours earlier.

It is very crowded, said traveler Sunil Hani. This line looks like it will last three hours, brother. I will not succeed.

He said he has a plan B if he misses his flight to St. Louis. Kitts.

I will return to the hotel and celebrate, said Hani.

In addition to performing their flights, some passengers had other things on their wish list.

Be polite, be polite, it’s the holidays, Lopez said. Understand what people are going through and just go with the flow.

Understand that life is short, so do your best to survive and just do it step by step, said traveler Nateisha Campbell.

The mandate of masks at airports will remain in force until March 18, 2022.

