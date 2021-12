Putin mixes the positive note with threats, keeping the West on edge

Whatever Mr. Putin’s intentions, U.S. officials said they have continued to gather European allies for coordinated sanctions to be imposed once military action begins. However, it is not clear that the threat of such sanctions would impress Mr Putin, who has noted that Russia is familiar with Western sanctions and has lived with them for years. US and European officials are also continuing to monitor cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns that they say could prepare the battlefield for any action. The senior administration official noted that such action has often been done in advance of these types of incursions in the past. The disinformation campaign has tried to create a narrative that Ukraine is the country provoking a conflict. In another sign of Western commitment, Valery V. Gerasimov, Russia’s top military commander, spoke with his British counterpart, Sir Tony Radakin, on Thursday and with Mark A. Milley, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Wednesday. But in a move that underscores ongoing tensions, Russia on Thursday announced immediate parachute training in and around Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula annexed by Ukraine in 2014. Understand the rising tensions over Ukraine Card 1 of 5 Ominous warnings. Russia called the attack a destabilizing act that violated the ceasefire agreement, raising fears of a new intervention in Ukraine that could drag the United States and Europe into a new phase of the conflict. The attitude of the Kremlin. Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, who has increasingly portrayed NATO enlargement eastward as an existential threat to his country, said Moscow’s military rise was a response to Ukraine’s deepening partnership with the alliance. . In his claims about bringing missiles into our home, Mr. Putin seemed to be referring to missile defense systems in Poland and Romania. He has claimed that the systems could be used for offensive purposes and could soon be installed in Ukraine as well; Western officials deny the allegations, noting that the missile eavesdroppers are by definition used only to repel future attacks. US officials have said the removal of missile defense by NATO countries would jeopardize European security. They have also said they will continue to arm Ukraine with defensive weapons, including the Javelin missiles used against Russian tanks. But because Ukraine is not a member of NATO, it is not a country where NATO maintains missile defense or nuclear weapons. The free press conference on Thursday was a fierce demonstration of the creation of Mr. Putin’s image of the Kremlin as a comprehensive expert and benevolent leader, a good tsar who controls local officials while running the world’s largest country. The long session, which aimed to show Mr. Putin’s authority and consistency, included a series of questions on distant topics, including the culture of cancellation and Father Frost, the Russian version of Santa Claus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/23/world/europe/russia-putin-ukraine.html

