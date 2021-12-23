



December 23, 2021 45 % of firms in a new survey reported difficulties adapting to change s in the rules for buying or selling wares brought by MB-BE T Radar and Co-operation Agreement (TCA) , derisa 15% reported that this was easy N early 1 in 4 ( 23 %) tha faced difficulties of buying or selling services , derisa 14% found it easy 1 to 5 ( 20 %) reported difficulty in moving people , while 8% found it easy QKB also launched a report alongside the survey which explores settlement to ISSUES New data released today by a survey i 981 business conducted by the British Chambers of Commerce has cast sharp focus on influence UK-EU Trade Agreement (TCA) is binding on UK firms a year later from its implementation. Figures show increases in the percentage of firms reporting difficulties with of different changes brought in UK-EU trade compared to when BCC asked the same question last times in January. BCC has now launched its TCA – A year later report, which explores business experiences with new trade relationships over the past year, and the ways in which can be improved briefly, medium and long-term. When asked how easy or difficult it has been for your business or supply chain to adapt to the changes that come from TCA MB-BE areas through the following areas, answers from November 2021: buying or s elling g oods : Very / Relatively easy – 15 % , Very / Relatively Difficult – 45 % , Too early t of tell 9 %, N / A – 32% Purchase or s elling s service : Very / Relatively easy 14 % , Very / Relatively Difficult 23 % , Too early t of tell 9%, N / A – 54% Moving p people : Very / Relatively easy – 8 % , Very / Relatively Difficult – 20 % , Too early t of tell 7%, N / A – 64 % tRANSFER d they : Very / Relatively easy – 1 7 % , Very / Relatively Difficult – 9 % , Too early t of tell 12 %, N / A – 62 % Exporters in the UK were more likely than firms in general to report difficulties in these areas. For buying and selling goods, 60% faced difficulties; for buying and selling services, 30%; for the movement of people, 24%; and for data transfer, 11%. These figures showed an increase in the proportion of reporting difficulties in each area than when the BCC last asked the same question in a survey in January 2021: Purchase or s elling g oods : Very / Relatively easy – 10% , Very / Relatively Difficult – 30 % , Too early t of tell 16 %, N / A – 45 % Purchase or s elling s service : Very / Relatively easy – 1 0% , Very / Relatively Difficult – 14 % , Too early t of tell 19 %, N / A – 5 8 % Moving p people : Very / Relatively easy – 8 % , Very / Relatively Difficult – 9 % , Too early t of tell 18 %, N / A – 65% tRANSFER d those Questions that were not asked in the January Survey Of the firms that reported having difficulty adapting to the changes, the survey went on to ask what the specific problems were. The more than 400 business case studies we collected showed that while problems are occurring in a wide range of areas, the following areas were constantly referred to: VAT requirements such as the need for a fiscal representative and delays or returned goods regardless of VAT payment

Additional customs procedures and checks that require additional documents and cause delays

New r ules of origin requirements which have required some firms to change production processes or audit complex supply chains

Difficulty recruiting staff due to return of EU workers home (Covid cited as another reason for this)

Northern Ireland Protocol Rules causing i increased costs and administration for businesses in Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom

T the loss of equivalence in areas such as financial services, medical equipment and certification marking has caused cost increases and a loss of competition for the EU. firms Liam Smyth, Managing Director i Chamber Customs, tha: With what are these figures and our experiences on the front line Chamber Customs this year show that there are some important and specific issues to be resolved so that importers and exporters can fully play their role in pandemic recovery. IN Chamber Customs we Work day every day with companies to help them navigate the complexity of internationals trade. We have seen a huge demand for our services related to EU trade since the implementation of the TCA, and we know it first-hand what difficulties firms on the ground are facing. We need to see the Government reach a VAT co-operation agreement with the EU to reduce the number of UK companies seeking a fiscal intermediary to conduct cross-border trade similar to, for example, the situation in Norway. It would also be helpful to do agreements with EU AND Member States, to expand access to labor mobility and mutual recognition of professional qualifications. Both sides must succeed a compromise agreed upon Northern Ireland Protocol, ideally in early 2022, to ensure security for businesses in NI and for the overall UK-EU trade relationship. These actions, as well as the further recommendations listed in our report, will serve to improve trading conditions and allow businesses get with the growth of our economy and generating prosperity. Shevaun Haviland, General Manager of the British Chambers of Commerce, said: These results, especially when compared to our January data, give us a strong indication of field experiences for businesses facing changes in UK-EU trade relations. While the data suggest, a year after the agreement was implemented, that trade is becoming more difficult than quieter, we believe there are solutions that could improve conditions for our import and export businesses. These data certainly illustrate that problems with TCA are not arising problems but more structural defects, which, although adjustable, if not taken into account, will lead to long-term damage to our economy. Businesses want political leaders on both sides to move away from past debates and find ways to allow them to trade more freely. The government has ambitious goals for the UK export sector, which we share, and if these are to be met, then we need to improve the experience of firms trading with our nearest and largest trading partner. We hope that these figures, together with our report detailing business experiences and suggesting ways forward, will provide an opportunity for an honest dialogue on how we can improve our trade relations with the EU. The government must ensure that our importers and exporters can fully play their role in the UK economic recovery by unleashing their ability to trade as freely as possible with European markets. Say your word.

