Increasing aid to Venezuelans crossing Chile’s inhospitable northern border





Children, adolescents, pregnant women and the elderly often need urgent medical help after a few days of walking, said RebecaCenalmor-Rejas, Head of UNHCRNational Office in Chile. A arduous journey Every day, between 400 and 500 refugees and migrants from Venezuela cross Chile’s northern border with Bolivia. UNHCR is stepping up its response to help them https://t.co/kNxkM5hPrd via @refugees – William Spindler (@SpindlerWilliam) December 23, 2021 Since November, local authorities have reported that between 400 and 500 refugees and migrants from Venezuela have crossed the border daily from Bolivia to Chile. All of them hope to find security and stability in Chile, said Ms. Cenalmor-Rejas. They are driven by the economic impact ofCOVID-19, who has left very poor and hope to reunite with family members. Most Venezuelans use irregular roads, facing the remote Atacama Desert, where the dangers include sexual exploitation and abuse by criminal groups. They travel on foot, not having clothing suitable for extreme desert weather conditions, during hot days and night temperatures that drop to -20 degrees C. Many of them come hungry and sick, suffering from malnutrition, dehydration, hypothermia and altitude sickness. Moreover, newcomers often lack proper housing and are forced to sleep outside. Since the beginning of the year, about 21 people have lost their lives on the northern border of Chile. Providing assistance Without proper documentation, those on the move cannot find regular employment and, without resources, face difficulties in continuing their journey from border areas to other cities. UNHCR is stepping up its response on the northern border to support national, regional and local authorities in guaranteeing secure access and improving reception conditions, Ms Cenalmor-Rejas said. In coordination with supported authorities and partners, UNHCR provides information and legal advice to newly arrived Venezuelans, along with food, cash assistance, fuel vouchers, medical care, emergency accommodation, and basic assistance items such as blankets and winter clothes. International supportcrucial Since the beginning of the year, UNHCR has assisted 20,000 refugees and migrants from Venezuela in the northern regions of Chile. Anditis adds staff and partners to the northern border, aiming to reach more of the vulnerable refugees. To help control COVID-19, the UN refugee agency is also working with local and national authorities to set up a center in the city of Iquique, where new arrivals will be subject to the quarantine required under the conditions of safe and dignified. In parallel, anticipating that Venezuelans will begin to seek opportunities in other parts of the country during 2021, UNHCR strengthened its cooperation with five partners to distribute aid to cities in southern Chile. UNHCR, as part of the inter-agency response, is committed to providing assistance to those in need and the communities that welcome them, Ms. Cenalmor-Rejas said. However, Timely support from the international community is essential for us to continue to expand our programs. Immigrants from Venezuela Chile is currently home to some 448,100 refugees and migrants from Venezuela, not counting the thousands who have entered the country through irregular border crossings. In 2022, UNHCR will need a total of $ 20.3 million to provide appropriate humanitarian assistance and support Venezuelan communities to rely on themselves across the country.

