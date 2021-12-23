International companies continue to address US restructuring in 2021 to facilitate COVID-19

The names of companies and law firms shown above are automatically generated based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome comments, which you can provide using the comments tab on the right side of the page.

December 23, 2021 – Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many foreign companies experiencing financial distress caused or exacerbated by the pandemic have utilized the US bankruptcy system to restructure. While many companies felt the effects of the more acute pandemic, necessitating Chapter 11 appearances in 2020, a number of large international companies did not appear for Chapter 11 protection until 2021. This article highlights some of the restructuring leading American international companies from recent years year.

On December 8, 2021, just six weeks after filing a Chapter 11 lawsuit in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, Grupo Posadas SAB de CV, Mexico’s largest hotel operator, secured confirmation of its plan. pre-packaged of Chapter 11. The company operates in both the hotel management sector and the holiday club sector.

COVID-19 has had a material effect on the hotel industry, which was negatively impacted by overall consumer sentiment and further exacerbated by government-mandated blockades that forced hotels to close. Even after the blockades were lifted, many hotels continued to operate at reduced capacity and / or with reduced facilities. This has had a significant impact on Grupo Posada’s operations and profits.

Prior to filing for Chapter 11, Grupo Posadas SAB de CV entered into a restructuring support agreement with an ad hoc group of bondholders to address the maturity wall the company faces for approximately $ 400 million in its major unsecured banknotes be set at 2022 securing the debt and extending the maturity date of the bonds until 2027. The restructuring support agreement was initially backed by 34% of the unpaid banknotes and eventually the company received the support of holders of approximately 66.66% of the banknotes unpaid before filing.

Grupo Posada’s pre-packaged Chapter 11 plan enabled it to restructure its debt, while having a minimal impact on its operations given its short stay in bankruptcy and the company’s ability to generally continue to operate as usual during the whole case of bankruptcy.

Pre-packaged Chapter 11 cases, such as the one employed by Grupo Posadas, enable the company to limit its time in Chapter 11 in this case to just six weeks, and in other cases to less than one day. Furthermore, Grupo Posadas was able to get all other stakeholders, including its publicly traded existing capital and all unsecured general creditors, devalued during the Chapter 11 issue.

Earlier this year, Automores Gildemester SpA, an importer and distributor of Chile-based vehicles operating primarily in Chile and Peru, filed a pre-packaged Chapter 11 case as it ran into financial difficulties due to a number of factors, including the pandemic. and the macroeconomic conditions that the company showed it had resulted in reduced consumer confidence in the markets where it operates. Less than two months later, Automores Gildemester confirmed a Chapter 11 plan that helped the company restructure over $ 500 million in pre-financed debt.

Philippine Airlines Inc., the Philippines’s only full-service network airline, battling the prolonged impact of the pandemic on air travel, filed for Chapter 11 in September and confirmed a fully consensual reorganization plan on December 17. The plan is implemented during 40 different restructuring agreements with different key creditors.

Facing liquidity issues by the end of 2021, Alto Maipo SpA, a Chile-based special purpose-built company created to develop, build and operate a hydroelectric power project in Chile, presented an issue of predetermined by Chapter 11 in November. Among other factors, the pandemic led to unexpected delays in construction, straining the budget for the project.

Alto Maipo recently introduced an amended restructuring support agreement that highlights the support from holders of approximately 78% of the company’s top secured lenders. As one of the key points agreed by the company with its debtor providers in possession of the financing, the company will have a Chapter 11 plan confirmed before May 18, 2022.

Other major international companies that submitted for Chapter 11 in 2021 include: Stoneway Capital Corporation, an Argentine energy company; and Alpha Latam Management, LLC (a Delaware entity) and some of its Colombian subsidiaries operating a specialized financing business providing lending services to consumers and small businesses in Colombia (additional affiliates operating in Mexico have not filed Chapter cases 11).

Foreign companies withdraw from the main benefits available under the US Bankruptcy Code. Most importantly, there is a worldwide suspension of actions against the debtor while a Chapter 11 issue is pending; and management usually retains control of the company, unlike many jurisdictions, where a liquidator is appointed. Both U.S.-based and foreign companies experiencing financial hardship should consider whether a Chapter 11 case (or threat) may help appropriate the balance of their balance sheets.

A foreign entity needs only minimal connections in the US to qualify for relief under its bankruptcy laws. Section 109 of the Bankruptcy Code provides that “only one person residing or having a place of residence, a place of business or property in the United States, or a municipality may be in debt.” Property claims under 109 have proved relatively easy to met, making U.S. bankruptcy protection a viable option for many businesses incorporated elsewhere, even if they engage in little or no business in the United States.

Minimum or intangible property in the US can serve as a “passport” of a foreign entity to US bankruptcy because the Bankruptcy Code does not specify any minimum amount or threshold. Courts (including in New York) have ruled that US de minimis property meets eligibility requirements. Even small balance sheet bank accounts have served as a common and simple way to meet 109 (a). Paid holders for professionals (e.g., attorneys and financial advisers) may also provide a basis for jurisdiction. Intangible property has also been established, including claims or causes of action against US entities or property.

Also, Chapter 11 can be a viable and effective restructuring tool for foreign entities with U.S. creditors, such as secured lenders and bondholders, who must abide by U.S. court orders.

Furthermore, applying for bankruptcy in the US may provide a foreign entity with several additional advantages (depending on the laws applicable in the host country), including the global scope of automatic residence, the lack of a claim for bankruptcy, the ability of existing management to stay afloat, and the potential use of a pre-packaged or pre-planned reorganization plan to complete a rapid and efficient balance sheet restructuring. Even the threat of U.S. bankruptcy could persuade disobedient parties to negotiate an out-of-court restructuring.

However, it is important that a foreign debtor will benefit from U.S. bankruptcy only if the bankruptcy court orders are enforceable against the debtor’s creditors or are recognized in foreign jurisdictions. For a U.S. bankruptcy filing to be a viable option, creditors must be subject to U.S. jurisdiction and therefore unwilling to violate a U.S. court order for fear of sanctions or other penalties. In addition, some foreign jurisdictions may recognize and enforce U.S. orders in their jurisdictions.

Foreign entities that continue to face the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic may, and in many cases should, use sophisticated and US debtor-friendly reorganization laws to help solve their business problems.

