A new approach to oxygen in the emergency cabin could shorten fuel combustion

Military and political tensions in countries such as Afghanistan, Belarus and Ukraine continue to cause operational headaches for airlines that are forced to carry out extremely inefficient diversions to avoid potentially dangerous airspace. A further impact on their operational flexibility in these situations are the limitations of current emergency oxygen systems for passengers when a rapid descent must be made avoiding the risk of hypoxia.

Current regulations for pressure vessels certified to operate above 25,000 feet, based on ICAO standards and recommended practices, require that in the event of oxygen deployment in the emergency cabin due to a pressure system failure, the flight crew must descend quickly below 10,000 feet. Most current oxygen systems use a chemical generator that, once activated, can provide about 22 minutes of oxygen. In most terrains this is not problematic, but it is in mountainous regions where the risk of controlled ground flight prohibits flying at lower altitudes, forcing airlines to make long deviations.

This restriction has been particularly acute for carriers flying between Europe and Asia, although it also affects some routes between South America and North America. To avoid Afghanistan’s airspace, operators must deviate northeast over Mongolia or head south over Saudi Arabia to bypass the Himalayan mountain peaks, over 100 of which exceed an altitude of 23,600 feet.

This challenge has inspired breathing technology group Caeli Nova to rethink how emergency oxygen supplies are supplied to aircraft – a process it claims has not advanced radically in about 40 years. In September, the UK-based company began a partnership with Airbus to assess the potential for its new Cordillera system to be installed on the manufacturer’s aircraft (for both new models and refurbishments), with the ability to offer more more than 100 minutes of oxygen supply.

The company claims that this would give airlines the flexibility to use airlines such as the L888 over the Himalayas, bypassing Afghanistan more efficiently. It could also apply to useful transcontinental routes such as the P500 over Pakistan and Tajikistan, and potentially to some routes between South and North America.

Caeli Nova is not the only company addressing these futile restrictions, which is increasingly unacceptable to the airline industry, given the high fuel costs and the strong imperative to reduce carbon emissions. In 2022, Safran Aerosystems aims to introduce a new version of its Hi-Eff passenger oxygen system, which will provide up to 47 minutes of protection against hypoxia.

The French group’s existing Hi-Eff system is already certified and functional on the narrow-body Airbus A220, as well as on Embraer regional E2 aircraft and the Bombardier Global 7500 long-range business aircraft. Safran is now seeking certification for types of other aircraft. According to the company, the system consists of a chemical generator and a passenger mask optimized “to extend the duration of hypoxia protection for a certain mass and space, or for a certain duration of hypoxia protection, to reduce the size and the mass of the system. “

According to CEO Tim Wakeford, the main difference with the Caeli Nova system is based on its premise that it is not necessary, not even desirable, to give passengers a 100 percent oxygen mix, allowing the oxygen concentration in the supply to reduced. and thus expanding the boundaries for protection.

“We have constantly asked the question, how can we enable the human body to use its oxygen supply more efficiently,” Wakeford said. AIN. “Taking this approach makes you look at all aspects of oxygen delivery to the passenger in the system design. As a result, the Cordillera will enable safe oxygenation for passengers at higher altitudes and for the time required to safely enter the most challenging routes through high terrain regions.

The technology used by Caeli Nova is explained in it European patent, given in 2019. This describes a novel by CO 2 Enrichment technique that reduces the amount of oxygen needed by adding CO 2 both from an external source and from the process of suctioning the passenger himself, while providing the necessary oxygen saturation at high altitudes.

Caeli Nova has not yet announced the cost per unit of Cordillera hardware, but estimates that the cost of upgrading existing aircraft could be between $ 20,000 and $ 30,000. He says the work can be completed during an extended stay in a location with a qualified MRO provider.

The company aims to obtain an additional type certificate for the modification by mid-2022, and the first repairs can be carried out during a C-check maintenance visit and will most likely include a wide-body aircraft or an A321XLR-range aircraft. long. It is in talks with four airlines that could be potential early adopters of the technology. Wakeford says it could result in fuel savings of between $ 5 and $ 20 million a year.

Passengers, he explained, should not be unaware of the change, although the new masks will be part of the renovation. Caeli Nova’s engineering team aims for the new hardware to occupy the same space on the aircraft.