Police are investigating after a person was shot dead in downtown Montreal
Montreal police are investigating a shooting that left a 33-year-old dead in the Ville-Marie neighborhood of the city on Wednesday night.
His death marks the 35th murder of this city.
Just before 10 p.m., police responded to a 911 call for reports of gunshots on Avenue des rables, near Sherbrooke Street East.
“When police arrived at the scene, they found a victim on the ground, a 33-year-old man,” said SPVM spokeswoman Cst.Caroline Chvrefils.
“He was unconscious and had injuries to his upper body from more than one gunshot wound.”
The man was taken to hospital, where he died due to his injuries. The identity of the victim has not yet been made known.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
On Wednesday, Montreal unveiled its 2022 budget where it promised more money for the city police force in response to rising gun violence.
“We have all been affected by the increase in violence, which includes guns, in recent months,” said Mayor Valrie Plante, describing it as a growing trend.
Public safety accounts for 17.7 percent of the total budget.
The Plante administration increased the Montreal police budget to $ 45 million, bringing the total budget to about $ 724 million.
About $ 4.6 million of that is specifically to combat gun violence.
