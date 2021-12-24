Despite rampant poverty, existential lack of funding hinders the work of UNRWA





Philippe LazzariniThe UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Palestine said chronic and drastic funding shortfalls could hasten its collapse. Today austerity measures have reached the limit and are affecting the quality of our services, he said said, stressing that despite rampant poverty, the agency can no longer increase the number of refugees it supports,. He added that “coercion reaches its limit when we place 50 children in a class or leave the most deprived children without transportation and writing … when a doctor can only spend three minutes with a patient …[and] when many teachers and sewer workers are paid workers every day. These are front-line staff and it really hurts me that UNRWA can not give them more stable jobs yet. Concern In an open letter to Palestinian refugees, Mr. When everything around you breaks down, being able to send your kids to school, get health care, and be part of a social safety net is a lifeline., he added. The commissioner spoke out about his numerous meetings with Palestinian refugees throughout the year, including children in Gaza, who were mentally injured in May by 10 days of rocket fire and airstrikes between Israeli forces and armed groups in the enclave. He also recalled the meeting of refugee families in the West Bank with the daily threat of forced displacement; the young graduates of BurjBaranjehcamp, whose only hope for a better future was to emigrate through dangerous migration routes; and refugees in Jordan, who faced great financial hardship COVID-19. Today, more than five million Palestinians are registered with UNRWA as refugees in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan. Political attacks In an open letter, Mr. The attacks are based on the foolish and erroneous idea that with the closure of UNRWA they will wipe out 5.8 million Palestinian refugees. UN official These attacks aim to damage the reputation of the Agency …[and] are based on the foolish idea that with the closure of UNRWA they will wipe out 5.8 million Palestinian refugees, he said. Let me assure you that your rights, including your right to return and compensation, are enshrined in international law and UN resolutions and have nothing to do with the UNRWA mandate. The agency chief acknowledged that for nearly a decade, stagnant donor funding remained below the amount needed to provide quality services. At the same time, as the refugee population has continued to grow, poverty and weakness have skyrocketed. To promote the security of long-term financing, Mr. Lazzarini said the agency plans to expand its donor base, increase digital fundraising and look at innovative funding mechanisms to ensure Palestinian refugees have continued access to all services.

