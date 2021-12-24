CLN1 management guidelines developed by international experts

An international team of experts has developed a set of consensus-based, family-based recommendations for better diagnosis and care management of type 1 neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis (CLN1).

The instructions were described in a report, CLN1 disease management: International Clinical Consensus, published in the journal Pediatric Neurology.

Originally called Batten infantile disease, CLN1 disease is a rare inherited neurodegenerative disorder caused by a deficiency in the enzyme PPT1 due to mutations inCLN1find. Lack of PPT1 leads to toxic accumulation of lipofuscins, composed of fats and proteins, within cell recycling centers.

Recommended reading

A CLN1 diagnosis is often missed or delayed due to its rarity, but also due to the overlap of symptoms with those of other conditions. Clinical features include developmental delay, cognitive and motor impairment, vision loss, seizures and difficulty walking, and maintaining balance.

In the classic form of CLN1 disease, symptoms begin during infancy; extra [forms] have been observed with late onset in infants, juveniles, and adults, the researchers write.

Currently, there is no disease modification therapy for the disease and there are no specific clinical management guidelines or consensus statements.

As such, families affected by CLN1 disease led an international initiative to develop a consensus statement on clinical care based on the guidance of clinicians, researchers, and patient advocates who have direct experience caring for patients with CLN1 disease, the researchers wrote.

This family-clinical partnership was established by Taylors Tale, a non-profit group for the protection of patients with rare diseases.

A systematic review of the published evidence was conducted to develop key statements, which were debated during a meeting and supported by separate online expert and guardian questionnaires.

The special expert survey was completed by 15 experts from seven countries on four continents. These included 10 pediatric neurologists, a neuropsychologist, a metabolic specialist, a developmental physical therapist, a hospice nurse, and a social worker. The specific caregiver survey was conducted by 39 primary caregivers from six countries.

Statements that reached a consensus became precautions.

Main topics

The report focused on 14 key topics: clinical spectrum; early diagnosis; disease management; convulsions; movement disorders; cognitive impairment; vision problems; physical, occupational and speech therapy; food management, gastrointestinal, respiratory and anesthesia; sleep disorders; pain and discomfort; mood and behavioral symptoms; end-of-life care; and family support.

Regarding the clinical spectrum, the panel agreed that the disease varies according to age at onset, the order of onset of symptoms, the degree of disease progression, and longevity. Therefore, it is essential to define specific forms to predict clinical course, prognosis and care needs and then adapt disease management.

The infantile form usually develops between 6 and 18 months, the late infantile form between 18 months and 4 years, the juvenile form after 4 years and up to early adolescence, and the adult form during late adolescence or adulthood.

Based on the responses of caregivers, the infant form is the most common (51%), followed by the late infant form and that of juveniles (both account for about 20% of cases). In general, the later the age at onset of symptoms, the slower the progression of the disease.

In addition, early diagnosis is critical to providing optimal symptom management, minimizing complications, and connecting families with appropriate psychosocial support and genetic counseling, the team wrote.

CLN1 should be considered in young children older than 6 months with developmental stabilization or regression, slowed head growth and / or recent treatment-resistant convulsions, and in school-age children with any combination of vision loss. , dementia or convulsions.

While the adult form is extremely rare, adults experiencing progressive visual, cognitive, motor, and / or behavioral abnormalities should be tested for CLN1 disease.

According to caregivers, the first symptoms that most often prompted medical attention included delay or decreased motor (36%), decreased vision (22%), delayed or decreased learning (14%), and convulsions (14%).

The diagnosis can be confirmed through genetic tests looking for mutations that cause disease in CLN1gene and / or by PPT1 enzyme testing.

CLN1 disease management should focus on minimizing symptoms and maximizing quality of life for the patient and family. Symptom management can involve a wide range of strategies: pharmacological and non-pharmacological therapies, nutrition, psychosocial and school support, palliative care and inpatient support, the researchers write.

As such, ongoing management often involves a multidisciplinary clinical team, in which regular communication and care coordination is critical, they added.

The majority (72%) of caregivers believed that the interventions they used helped improve their children’s quality of life. The most common interventions included anticonvulsant medications, physical therapy, massage, home / school modifications, and dietary changes.

Regarding convulsions, which may become less problematic over time, the panel recommended prescribing optimal anticonvulsant medications based on the type of convulsion and exploring non-pharmacological approaches, e.g. ketogenic diet.

Given that seizures can never be completely eliminated, a balance must be struck between reducing convulsions and the side effects of anticonvulsant medications.

Physicians should determine if movement problems are internal to the disease or side effects of therapy and then focus treatment on those that cause functional impairment.

Experts recommended that occupational, physical, and speech therapy be started early in the course of the disease, and that swallowing dysfunction and the risk of aspiration (food or fluid entering the lungs) be assessed with decreased motor function.

Motor and vision problems were listed by caregivers as symptoms with the greatest unmet need for therapeutic intervention. However, they considered that physical therapy and occupational therapy were the most effective ways to manage the symptoms of CLN1 disease, after anticonvulsant treatments.

Everything in their short life should make them as happy and cozy as possible. When the vision goes, play more music and let them listen to their favorite movies. Ask yourself, will I regret not doing this and not doing it, the caretakers said.

Patients should also be provided with nutritional support, modified diets and / or alternative nutritional modalities as needed, the team wrote.

Caregivers should follow the recommended vaccination schedules for their affected child to reduce lung infections and promote positive sleep hygiene practices to manage their children’s sleep disorders, which, according to caregivers, almost affect all (91%) CLN1 patients.

Recommended reading

Some caregivers reported that pediatric palliative care options are not readily available in many countries, and inpatient providers are largely inexperienced with pediatric cases, the team wrote, adding that there is a need for additional support to make families more comfortable when things get harder.

Moreover, goals and strategies need to be re-evaluated over time and adapted to the current needs of patients, with the primary aim of optimizing the quality of life of the patient and family, experts write.

This also includes providing community / psychosocial support to families, especially siblings, whose needs may be overlooked due to the urgent needs of the CLN1 patient, they added.

According to caregivers, help from family / friends (18%) or vacation / other caregivers (16%) can make the biggest difference, as can connecting through social media (14%) and external support groups (11%). , among others support strategies.