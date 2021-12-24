Morocco and Israel celebrate the anniversary of the renewal of diplomatic relations





Morocco, Israel and the United States on Wednesday marked the first anniversary of the resumption of US-sponsored diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of North Africa and the Jewish state.

During a videoconference, the foreign ministers of the three countries – Nasser Bourita, Yair Lapid and Antony Blinken – hailed a partnership aimed at creating what the US Secretary of State called “an achievement that has deepened ties, partnerships and ways to pursue common goals “. Bourita said Rabat was committed to helping achieve “a lasting peace in the region”. Morocco renewed official relations with Israel in December last year, two decades after severing ties when the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, began. The rapprochement was part of a series of normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab countries, mediated by the administration of then-US President Donald Trump and known as the Abraham Agreement. This angered the Palestinians after shattering the long-standing Arab consensus opposing normalization until Israel agreed to a comprehensive and lasting peace. On Wednesday, Blinken hailed “a positive step for the region as we aim to expand the circle of peace”. “The United States is committed to supporting and expanding the Abrahamic Covenants. We look forward to your liaison offices becoming embassies in the near future,” he said. Bourita also accepted an invitation from Lapid to visit Israel “as soon as possible”. On the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he reiterated Morocco’s support for a two-state solution. A pro-Palestinian coalition of left-wing militants and Islamists had called for protests in several cities to protest the anniversary of the agreement, but authorities in Rabat stopped it. Attendance was modest elsewhere, according to social media videos. Despite pro-Palestinian sympathies in Morocco, the renewal of relations with Israel did not provoke major protests, as Washington at the same time recognized the kingdom’s sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara. Morocco controls most of Western Sahara and considers the former Spanish colony part of its sovereign territory, while neighboring Algeria supports the independence movement of the Polisario Front. Morocco and Israel had previously established diplomatic relations in the early 1990s. A large Jewish community once flourished in the kingdom and a year after ties were restored, normalization is progressing rapidly. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz paid an unprecedented visit last month that saw the signing of a security pact that angered Algeria and the Palestinians. The media in both countries have since reported on the Moroccan purchase of Israeli defense technology. Israeli Economy and Industry Minister Orna Barbivai is also expected to visit early next year, kingdom media reported. Algeria severed diplomatic relations with Morocco in August, citing “hostile actions”, an accusation Rabat has denied. (AFP)

