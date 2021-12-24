PEI reports 35 new cases of COVID-19, stricter restrictions

The PEI is enforcing a series of temporary restrictions on social gatherings after the province announced another record number of daily COVID-19 cases.

Thirty-five new cases have been confirmed on the island. All new cases are under investigation and contact tracing is underway. The province will reach out to close contacts with testing guidelines and isolation requirements.

“With a record number of COVID-19 cases in recent days and a record number of active cases in PEI, additional measures will be added,” said Public Health Chief Dr. Heather Morrison in an announcement.

“These additional steps to limit rallies and contacts are in an effort to prevent further transmission of COVID-19 to the community in our province.”

Weddings, funerals are no longer allowed

Starting Friday at 8 a.m., wedding and funeral receptions as well as awakenings and visits will no longer be allowed.

Organized gatherings such as worship services, wedding and funeral ceremonies, concerts and performances will be limited to 50 people and there should be proper physical distancing between individuals from different families.

The seats will operate up to 50 percent capacity. Multiple sets of 50 are not allowed.

The 50-person limit does not include staff and officials.

Chorus or congregation singing in worship services will not be allowed, although they may have a single person to sing.

Day camps will be limited to groups of 15 participants over a single day. Early learning and child care centers, or licensed school-age centers, are excluded as they already operate under precautionary measures.

Schools switch to distance learning

The new measures are in addition to the interim measures the province has announced in the last two weeks.

The measures will be in force for two weeks, until January 8.

They were notified on the same day that the province said schools across the island would remain closed until at least Jan. 10 and classes would move online amid growing cases.

PEI now has 165 active cases. The province has had a total of 588 cases since the pandemic began, with 144 of them reported since last Thursday.

More restrictions on visits are announced

Later Thursday, Health PEI said it was imposing additional restrictions on people visiting its facilities.

No general visitor will be allowed in any of the province’s hospitals, although a limit of up to three care partners will be allowed per patient.

Caregiving partners should follow infection control guidelines, including wearing medical-grade masks at all times.

Accommodation for visits will be made for compassionate reasons if approved by hospital administrators.

The new measures for the hospital are similar to those in the province set for long-term care homes on Wednesday, when COVID-19 outbreaks were reported at Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the Riverview Manor nursing home in Montague.

Patients can leave the hospital with a permit only with their partners in care. They will need to follow CPHO guidelines while out of the premises.

Health PEI said it would review the restrictions on January 5 and promised to lift them “once it is safe”.

Jason Lee is the CEO of PEI Seniors Home, where similar restrictions have also been imposed. He said the new restrictions are a disappointment to many island families, but need to be done to keep residents safe.

“Well the rules have been tightened at a very unfortunate time,” he said. “It’s Christmas and people want to be together this time of year more than any other time of year.”

Christmas night service is affected

Some PEI churches are now reducing the size of their Christmas Eve service as a result of new collection restrictions, some even canceling out altogether.

Evening services at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Cornwall will not be held in person. Instead, the church will broadcast its ceremony online.

Service at Trinity United Church will not be canceled. But Reverend Arthur Davies said he would call some church visitors to tell them not to come, as many people had registered to attend ahead of the new gathering limits.

“If that’s what people say health is required, then OK. You know, we’re certainly going to do everything they say we should do,” Davies said.

“It’s disappointing for families looking forward to this time of year.”