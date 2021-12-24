International
PEI reports 35 new cases of COVID-19, stricter restrictions
The PEI is enforcing a series of temporary restrictions on social gatherings after the province announced another record number of daily COVID-19 cases.
Thirty-five new cases have been confirmed on the island. All new cases are under investigation and contact tracing is underway. The province will reach out to close contacts with testing guidelines and isolation requirements.
“With a record number of COVID-19 cases in recent days and a record number of active cases in PEI, additional measures will be added,” said Public Health Chief Dr. Heather Morrison in an announcement.
“These additional steps to limit rallies and contacts are in an effort to prevent further transmission of COVID-19 to the community in our province.”
Weddings, funerals are no longer allowed
Starting Friday at 8 a.m., wedding and funeral receptions as well as awakenings and visits will no longer be allowed.
Organized gatherings such as worship services, wedding and funeral ceremonies, concerts and performances will be limited to 50 people and there should be proper physical distancing between individuals from different families.
The seats will operate up to 50 percent capacity. Multiple sets of 50 are not allowed.
The 50-person limit does not include staff and officials.
Chorus or congregation singing in worship services will not be allowed, although they may have a single person to sing.
Day camps will be limited to groups of 15 participants over a single day. Early learning and child care centers, or licensed school-age centers, are excluded as they already operate under precautionary measures.
Schools switch to distance learning
The new measures are in addition to the interim measures the province has announced in the last two weeks.
The measures will be in force for two weeks, until January 8.
They were notified on the same day that the province said schools across the island would remain closed until at least Jan. 10 and classes would move online amid growing cases.
PEI now has 165 active cases. The province has had a total of 588 cases since the pandemic began, with 144 of them reported since last Thursday.
More restrictions on visits are announced
Later Thursday, Health PEI said it was imposing additional restrictions on people visiting its facilities.
No general visitor will be allowed in any of the province’s hospitals, although a limit of up to three care partners will be allowed per patient.
Caregiving partners should follow infection control guidelines, including wearing medical-grade masks at all times.
Accommodation for visits will be made for compassionate reasons if approved by hospital administrators.
The new measures for the hospital are similar to those in the province set for long-term care homes on Wednesday, when COVID-19 outbreaks were reported at Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the Riverview Manor nursing home in Montague.
Patients can leave the hospital with a permit only with their partners in care. They will need to follow CPHO guidelines while out of the premises.
Health PEI said it would review the restrictions on January 5 and promised to lift them “once it is safe”.
Jason Lee is the CEO of PEI Seniors Home, where similar restrictions have also been imposed. He said the new restrictions are a disappointment to many island families, but need to be done to keep residents safe.
“Well the rules have been tightened at a very unfortunate time,” he said. “It’s Christmas and people want to be together this time of year more than any other time of year.”
Christmas night service is affected
Some PEI churches are now reducing the size of their Christmas Eve service as a result of new collection restrictions, some even canceling out altogether.
Evening services at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Cornwall will not be held in person. Instead, the church will broadcast its ceremony online.
Service at Trinity United Church will not be canceled. But Reverend Arthur Davies said he would call some church visitors to tell them not to come, as many people had registered to attend ahead of the new gathering limits.
“If that’s what people say health is required, then OK. You know, we’re certainly going to do everything they say we should do,” Davies said.
“It’s disappointing for families looking forward to this time of year.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/prince-edward-island/pei-covid-december-23-update-1.6296465
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]