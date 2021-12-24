Manitoba warns of 4-day turnaround for COVID-19 test results as province reaches capacity

Manitoba has reached its capacity to process copies of the COVID-19 test.

That capacity has been hit amid high demand for tests at COVID-19 collection sites, resulting in increased waiting times for tests as well as test results, the province said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

As a result, current COVID-19 case counts are expected to be actually a sub-report across the province, the news release said. Manitoba reported 556 new cases Thursday.

The current test support is estimated to be more than 7,500 copies.

The turnaround time for the results of a COVID-19 test is now four days or more, the province said.

People have reported waiting in line at Winnipeg test sites for up to four to five hours in recent days, with high demand for COVID-19 testing as cases stemming from the rapidly spreading Omicron virus variant.

Only people who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, cold or flu should go to a test site, it’s said in Thursday’s news release.

Manitobans are also required to be patient and polite with others online as well as with those working at collection points.

In an effort to prioritize testing for individuals with symptoms, the province says the tests ended in provincial testing sites are not valid for travel purposes, the province said.

Manitobans who need it most for travel purposes should go to the private provider and not to a provincial testing site.

The province is encouraging everyone to continue to follow public health orders, limit contact with others, and focus on the basics to limit the spread of COVID-19.

This includesbeing fully vaccinated or going for a third dose of the vaccine as soon as you are right, said the province.