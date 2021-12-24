59 new local cases of COVID-19 on Thursday; Mass vaccination clinics are planned

Photo by DAMIEN MEYER / AFP through Getty Images

Content of the article Both Gray-Bruce and the province recorded their highest daily number of COVID-19 cases since Thursday when the pandemic began 21 months ago.

Content of the article Fifty-nine new cases of the virus were reported by the Gray Bruce Health Unit, surpassing the previous daily record of 58 new cases set Wednesday. Meanwhile, the province recorded 5,790 new daily cases, which is significantly more than the previous pandemic level of 4,812 set in April 2021. Record daily case numbers come after the Gray Bruce Health Unit announced it is in partnership with Bruce Power to provide boosting doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible Gray-Bruce residents within two weeks in January using its Hockey Hub model for mass immunizations. Under the leadership of public health, Bruce Power has set up Hockey Hub clinics in Owen Sound, Chesley and Port Elgin to enable the administration of a large volume of booster vaccines in the coming weeks in the fight against growing cases of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant . according to a joint news release from Bruce Power and the Gray Bruce Health Unit. The Hockey Hub Clinics will start on January 5 and run for two weeks. The first Chesley Clinic is scheduled for January 5, while the first Port Elgin Clinic is January 6 and the first Owen Sound Clinic is January 11th. Owen Sound clinics will be held in the arena at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Center, but will be removed for Attack games. The Chesley Clinics will be held in a Bruce Power-owned warehouse at 60 Industrial Park Rd., While the Port Elgin Clinics will be in the Missionary Church. Meeting reservations are open and will continue to increase. They can be made through the Ontario online booking portal or by contacting the provincial vaccine contact center at 1-833-943-3900.

Content of the article Fourteen of the new cases reported Thursday in Gray-Bruce were from Saugeen Shores, while six were from West Gray. Owen Sound and Chatsworth had five cases each. Arran-Elderslie, South Bruce and The Blue Mountains each had four new COVID-19 cases, while Brockton and Gray Highlands each had three each, Georgian Bluffs, Meaford, Hanover and Kincardine each had two, and only one case was reported. by Huron-Kinloss and Southgate. The birthplace of one of the new cases is unknown. There are now 272 known active cases of the virus in Gray-Bruce. The number of high-risk contacts is no longer reported due to a change in the case management process and contacts announced Wednesday by public health. The process now focuses on high-risk environments, such as hospitals, long-term care homes and the elderly, and other vulnerable care facilities, such as shelters. Public health says on this provincial direction, will also continue to contact all cases in Gray-Bruce to inform them of positive results and conduct an initial assessment. There have been 2,982 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gray-Bruce since the onset of the pandemic, including one that was confirmed to be the Omicron variant. Public health says 2,682 cases are now considered resolved. Five Gray-Bruce residents are in local hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 24 deaths with Gray-Bruce residents. There is currently a COVID-19 explosion on the second floor at Rockwood Terrace in Durham and Vickis Sandbox in Hanover (involving a group).

Content of the article Gray Bruce Health Unit also reported Thursday that active blasts remain in 10 schools. They are: Owen Sound District High School, St.’s High School. Dominique Savio and St. Marys in Owen Sound; Mildmay-Carrick Public School; John Diefenbaker High School and Dawnview Public School in Hanover; Saugeen District High School in Port Elgin; Gray Highlands High School in Flesherton; Hepworth Central School; and the Peninsula Shores District School in Wiarton. There are excluded groups at Unity House Nursery School and Highpoints before and after the school program, as well as at Kincardine District High School, Macphail Memorial Elementary School in Flesherton, Highpoint Community School in Dundalk; and Hillcrest Elementary School, Keppel Sarawak Elementary School, and Timothy Christian School in Owen Sound. *** A COVID-19 outbreak has been officially declared at the Rockwood Terrace long-term care home in Durham. A resident and two staff members on the second floor of Gray County-owned facilities have tested positive for the virus and are symptomatic, causing the county to suspend general visits for second-floor residents and allow only one designated partner. resident visit care for those on the second floor. Jennifer Cornell, director of long-term county care, said residents and staff on the second floor are disappointed by the news of the blast, especially considering the timing, but they are doing everything they can to keep everyone’s soul.

Content of the article There is no good time for a blast and the holiday season is particularly difficult, she said in an interview Thursday. However, we try to color it for our residents and bring joy to their lives. The team is working really hard to make sure the holidays are as enjoyable as they can be for everyone at home, despite the announced explosion. No one will have to be alone during the holidays, she said, as each resident may still have up to two designated care partners they can visit, but only one at a time, during the outbreak. Virtual visits with loved ones will also be supported. Gray County announced Wednesday that three positive cases of COVID-19 had been linked to Rockwood Terrace and were operating according to blast protocols. Hours later, the county confirmed that the Gray Bruce Health Unit had declared an explosion at the facility. All second floor residents were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The results were still pending as of Thursday afternoon. Gray County has also banned new home admissions and suspended short-term absences from the facility. The resident who tested positive is in isolation and taking care, the county says. Other residents of the second floor were also isolated for precautionary measures. Essential visitors for residents who are seriously ill or palliative are still allowed. *** The increase in local cases of COVID-19 has led the South Bruce Gray Health Center to limit the number of visitors to its four hospitals.

Content of the article As of Thursday, inpatients can schedule two partners in care to support them during their hospital stay. Only these two people can visit the patient every day and for the duration of their stay. Those at the Walkerton Family Birth Center can only appoint one in-care partner, while the hospital requires those visiting the emergency department as well as outpatients / outpatient care to come only if they do not seek support for access reasons. The hospital corporation says those with a family member at the end of hospital life can consult with the clinical team for additional visitation options out of compassion. *** Owen Sound says it will hold a modified New Year celebration this year as the province continues to face the COVID-19 pandemic. Activities will be limited to public ice skating east and west of the Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Center from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 31. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. The first 300 children aged 12 and under to attend will receive a good bag of crafts and other items you can take home, the city said in a press release. Participants aged 12 and over must provide proof of dual vaccination to enter the institution. Face cover required.

