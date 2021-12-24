Ontario International Airport Authority in Southern California Authorizes Leading Land Lease and Development Agreements for Surplus Property

The OIAA determined that the property, located east of Haven Avenue, north of Jurupa Avenue, south of Airport Drive, and west of Carnegie Avenue, was unsuitable for typical airport use, making it redundant for aviation needs. / airport aeronautics. (See accompanying ONT aerial photo showing excess property for rent.)

“We are pleased and proud to be moving forward with the first of several major real estate transactions to make money from vacant properties since the airport was transferred to local control in November 2016“, He said Alan D. Wapner, Chairman pro Tem i City of Ontario and Chairman of the OIAA Board of Commissioners.

“As foreseen in the OIAA strategic business plan, the continued revenue stream will help the ONT fund vital security, safety and infrastructure projects, while keeping airport costs for airlines low. As a result, the ONT will become even more attractive for airlines to inaugurate and enhance flight. timetables. “

CanAm Ontario LLC, a Venture Formed by San Antonio, TXUSAA Real Estate based company and McDonald Property Group of Newport Beach, CA, will develop the property free for industrial use in accordance with the Airport Compliance Plan required by State Law.

Steven Ames, Managing Director-Investments, USAA Real Estate Company, expressed a note of optimism after the action of the Board.

“USAA is excited to enter another large-scale industrial project in Inland Empire with McDonald Property Group. Given our long history of success with McDonald’s, it is our vision for the Ontario International Airport project to continue in that tradition and become one of the most prominent industrial / logistical developments in the region “, said Ames.

CanAm Ontario was selected after a competitive process that began with 17 bidders managed by CBRE Group, Inc., a global leader in real estate services and investments based in Angels.

The agreement requires an irreversibility $ 10 million deposit in OIAA. Once CanAm Ontario is given time to obtain local jurisdiction and environmental approvals, OIAA rental income will start at $ 25 million in the first year, increasing by five-year growth, resulting in income of $ 90.6 per year in the last five years. The net present value of the deal is $ 625 million.

“Air carriers in Ontario “They support efforts that keep operating costs low, which benefits everyone who uses the airport.” Trey Hettinger, Chairman of the ONT Airlines Affairs Committee representing the signatory airlines of passengers and freight operating in the ONT. “This is an example of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to secure funding for airport improvements while reducing airline costs.”

Airport officials noted that special consideration was given to ensuring that the transaction complied with applicable federal laws and Federal Aviation Administration policies and to provide rental income in excess of the fair market value as determined by three independent evaluations. Federal law requires that revenue generated by the airport be used for airport purposes.

Ontario International Airport

Ontario The International Airport (ONT) is the airport with the fastest growth in it United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication on frequent pilots. Located in the Inner Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Angels in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, provided non-stop commercial aircraft services at 26 major US airports. Mexico, central America and Taiwan. More information is available atwww.flyOntario.com.Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Tweet, and Instagram

Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

OIAA was formed in August 2012 with an Agreement on Joint Powers between City of Ontario and County i San Bernardino to provide general direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of the ONT for the benefit of Southern California economy and residents of the four-county airport watershed. The OIAA commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro July Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Chairman of Riverside Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County OVERSEER Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executives Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

About USAA Real Estate (Tenants under OIAA Ground Lease)

With approx $ 30 billion in assets under management and 11 global offices, USAA Real Estate is an industry leader in the acquisition, development, financing and management of the highest quality real estate assets in North America AND Europe. USAA Real Estate’s mission is to serve the financial interests of its investing clients by enhancing the profitability and diversity of the USAA investment portfolio, which includes multi-family, industrial, office and hotel properties, as well as logistics and trade distribution centers. electronics. media production facilities and data centers. In line with a series of strategic partnerships cultivated over decades of co-investment, USAA Real Estate engages with prominent sector leaders who demonstrate proven domain expertise in a collaborative effort to achieve superior, risk-adjusted returns. Visit www.usrealco.comfor more information.

About McDonald Property Group (Developer for USAA)

McDonald Property Group has recently developed for the USAA more than 3 million square feet of warehouse fulfillment developments in the Inner Empire. Over the past 25 years, McDonald Property Group and its subsidiaries have developed over 12 million square feet in Southern California. A considerable number of these institutional quality projects are all located within City of Ontario which total are over 4 million square feet on 250 acres, including the Purebred Business Park, his signature master planned a 2 million square foot park, with 11 buildings. For more information, visit www.mcdonaldpropertygroup.com.

