Lapid says Israel will support Iran’s nuclear pact if it is a good deal.

Mr. Lapid also said his government a diverse coalition of right-wing, left-wing and centrist parties like him was much more focused on domestic issues like protecting Israeli democratic institutions and preserving the Israeli economy than finding a solution to the Palestinian issue.

He underlined Israel’s opposition to US efforts to reopen a US consulate to the Palestinians in Jerusalem, which was closed under the Trump administration. Mr Lapid said the reopening of the consulate would pose a challenge to Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem, which Israel sees as its indivisible capital; The Palestinians hope that one day it will be divided, with the eastern part forming the capital of a Palestinian state.

The Israelis have been vigorously debating whether to support negotiations with Iran, which resumed in Vienna earlier this month, or urge the United States and Europe to abandon efforts. When he was still prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu opposed the Obama administration after it falsified the nuclear pact by taking the extraordinary step of lobbying against him in Congress and in 2018 pushed Mr. Trump to abandon it.

Iran had largely complied with the agreement during its time in power, keeping nuclear fuel enrichment within the required levels and under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Recently, as Iran’s wealth levels have reached new heights and inspectors have been banned, a number of former Israeli military and intelligence officials have said they now think they were better off with the treaty in force.

Mr Lapid appeared to be trying to close the gap with the United States.

Most Israelis, including the opposition, thought the JCPOA was not a good enough deal, he said, referring to the nuclear pact with its official name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. This was partly because of its provisions on enrichment activities, he said, which would allow Iran to produce as much nuclear material as it wanted starting in 2030.

Mr Lapid declined to comment on Israeli attempts at sabotage, but said that whatever was happening to Iran’s nuclear facilities had nothing to do with negotiations. The only thing I can tell you is that Israel has said many times: We have a right to be protected from the greatest existential threats.