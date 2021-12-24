International
Lapid says Israel will support Iran’s nuclear pact if it is a good deal.
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Wednesday that Israel would have no problem if the United States entered into a strong nuclear deal with Iran that would permanently limit its ability to assemble a nuclear weapon, and that reaching a resolution with the Palestinians was now a lower one. priority for his government, back pandemic and economy.
Mr Lapids’ comments on the deal with Iran in a video chat from his office came just hours after he met with Jake Sullivan, President Bidens’s national security adviser. Mr Sullivan had traveled to Israel in a bid to create what he called a joint strategy with the government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, which has sabotaged Iran’s nuclear facilities, while the US has sought to restore the 2015 treaty with Tehran. .
Mr Lapid is scheduled to become prime minister in 2023, if the fragile coalition agreement that formed the current government stands. His willingness to sanction a U.S. deal with a country that Israel has much mistrust may partly reflect the conclusion that the Biden administrations’ hopes for a nuclear deal with Iran now seem all but shattered.
The one-year attempt to restore the 2015 agreement that President Donald J. Trump abandoned with Israeli support has so far failed and Iran has rejected any attempt to make the agreement longer and stronger, the goal outlined by the Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.
“We have no problem with a deal,” Mr Lapid said in an interview. A good deal is a good thing.
He said the second best would be without an agreement, but tightening sanctions and ensuring that Iran does not move forward. And third and worst is a bad deal.
When he was in Israel, Mr. Sullivan suggested that the window for the continuation of diplomacy had come down in a few weeks.
We were not circulating a date on the calendar in public, he told reporters, but I can tell you that behind closed doors we are talking about deadlines and they are not long.
His talks in Israel, part of a quarterly review of diplomatic and military planning and covert operations to slow down Iran’s nuclear program, came amid a dispute between US and Israeli officials over whether Israel’s sabotage program is counterproductive. There is considerable evidence that whenever Iran’s nuclear facilities are destroyed, Tehran has restored them to speed, installing newer and more efficient centrifuges that enrich uranium at a faster rate.
In a wide-ranging conversation, Mr. Lapid also ruled out the possibility of establishing diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia or Indonesia, two of the world’s most influential Muslim-majority countries. But he said Israel was in talks with several countries that had previously sought to boycott it until the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was resolved, but that are now considering normalizing relations.
Mr. Lapid also said his government a diverse coalition of right-wing, left-wing and centrist parties like him was much more focused on domestic issues like protecting Israeli democratic institutions and preserving the Israeli economy than finding a solution to the Palestinian issue.
He underlined Israel’s opposition to US efforts to reopen a US consulate to the Palestinians in Jerusalem, which was closed under the Trump administration. Mr Lapid said the reopening of the consulate would pose a challenge to Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem, which Israel sees as its indivisible capital; The Palestinians hope that one day it will be divided, with the eastern part forming the capital of a Palestinian state.
The Israelis have been vigorously debating whether to support negotiations with Iran, which resumed in Vienna earlier this month, or urge the United States and Europe to abandon efforts. When he was still prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu opposed the Obama administration after it falsified the nuclear pact by taking the extraordinary step of lobbying against him in Congress and in 2018 pushed Mr. Trump to abandon it.
Iran had largely complied with the agreement during its time in power, keeping nuclear fuel enrichment within the required levels and under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Recently, as Iran’s wealth levels have reached new heights and inspectors have been banned, a number of former Israeli military and intelligence officials have said they now think they were better off with the treaty in force.
Mr Lapid appeared to be trying to close the gap with the United States.
Most Israelis, including the opposition, thought the JCPOA was not a good enough deal, he said, referring to the nuclear pact with its official name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. This was partly because of its provisions on enrichment activities, he said, which would allow Iran to produce as much nuclear material as it wanted starting in 2030.
Mr Lapid declined to comment on Israeli attempts at sabotage, but said that whatever was happening to Iran’s nuclear facilities had nothing to do with negotiations. The only thing I can tell you is that Israel has said many times: We have a right to be protected from the greatest existential threats.
Common fears over Iran have helped redefine the diplomatic map in the Middle East, allowing Israel to begin normalizing diplomatic relations with four Arab countries that had previously shunned the country due to the lack of resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israel established formal ties with the UAE and Bahrain in 2020, in a process known as the Abraham Agreement, and later began a similar process with Morocco and Sudan.
No country has joined the process since the end of last year, but Mr Lapid said discussions are under way with several countries. He ruled out a close dtente with Saudi Arabia, the most powerful state in the Persian Gulf, and Indonesia, the most populous Muslim-majority state in the world, two countries he described as the holy grail.
Saudi Arabia has hinted that it is interested in a diplomatic merger. The Saudi and Israeli governments are both wary of Iran, and when he was prime minister in 2020, Mr. Netanyahu met secretly with the Saudi leadership, Israeli news media reported.
But Saudi officials denied the meeting had taken place and have ruled out a formal agreement until the creation of a Palestinian state; Mr Lapid said it was too early to talk about a full rapprochement.
Meanwhile, he said, what they were determined to do was to make the Abrahamic Covenants a success story. We want the people of the world, the Middle East, to realize that this is working.
Mr Lapid was more cautious about relations with the Palestinians, which he said were not the main focus of the current Israeli government. Mr Lapid and his colleagues strongly disagree on the Palestinian issue and have instead agreed to channel their energies towards issues that are less likely to split their clumsy eight-party coalition.
Mr Lapid is scheduled to take over as prime minister from Mr Bennett in 2023, under a power-sharing deal signed last June. But even under his leadership, Mr. Lapid expects little progress toward a two-state solution to the conflict and does not believe the Palestinians, whose leadership is equally divided, are ready.
There will come a day, he said, when we can move forward towards a two-state solution, which I believe in, he said. This is something I want to do. But for now, we are not here.
He vowed to continue various confidence-building measures with the Palestinians, such as recent high-level meetings between Israeli and Palestinian officials and providing financial support to the Palestinian Authority, the autonomous institution that manages parts of the occupied West Bank.
Mr Lapid acknowledged that his government was in the process of expanding some settlements in the West Bank, a move critics say makes it increasingly difficult to establish Palestinian sovereignty there. But he said the government had thwarted earlier plans for two major new settlements in East Jerusalem, which activists say would likely prevent East Jerusalem from becoming the capital of a future Palestinian state.
Mr Lapid, however, appeared to rule out giving part of Jerusalem to the Palestinians in line with his vision of a two-state solution, and said Israel would continue to oppose the reopening of the US consulate to the Palestinians in Jerusalem.
His restoration is seen by Palestinian leaders as essential to restoring the momentum towards a negotiated solution. But Mr Lapid suggested the consulate should be reopened in Ramallah, a major Palestinian administrative center.
Jerusalem is the capital of Israel, he said. Therefore, we think there can only be one embassy and one consulate for Israel in Jerusalem.
David E. Sanger reported from Washington and Patrick Kingsley from Jerusalem.
