COVID boost intervals will be shortened in response to the Omicron variant

Australians will be eligible to receive their COVID-19 booster vaccine four months after their second vaccine, with the change coming into effect on 4 January.

By the end of January, the interval will change again, meaning that people will be eligible three months after the second dose.

Some states had requested that the interval between the second dose and the booster be shortened in response to the Omicron variant and an increase in the number of cases.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the changes meant the number of people qualifying for a booster would increase from 3.2 million at the moment, to 7.5 million in early January to 16 million in late January.

Chief of Medicine Paul Kelly said the new evidence regarding vaccine protection against Omicron lay behind the latest change.

“In the last week, in fact last night and the night before, there was more evidence coming about the protective effects of amplifiers, but also that element of falling. [of the vaccine]”, He said.

“And so the best proof [ATAGI] at the moment it is from three to four months. “

But Professor Kelly assured people that vaccine protection did not disappear suddenly.

“Just because you reach three months, or four months, or five months or six months, you do not immediately lose your protection, it does not,” he said.

“It decreases over time. It remains in place for severe infection, but has decreased for Omicron compared to Delta.”

The Chief of Medicine also stressed the importance of public health measures such as wearing a mask and social distancing to help slow the spread of the disease.

But he said the latest information showed that protection against COVID capture could also be improved with boosters.

“We know that unfortunately two doses do not greatly change that ability to become infected. Again it fades over time,” said Professor Kelly.

“This protection against infection has been reduced to Omicron, that’s quite clear, but again with a booster it returns to the same levels as Delta.”

Professor Kelly said the reason the interval would go first to four months and then to three, was not to overload the presentation.

“There is a feeling that everyone wants to be vaccinated on the first day of the announcement, this is not necessary and actually is not possible,” he said.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese said the delay in entering a three-month vacuum was evidence that the government was not prepared to increase the release of boosters.

“The only explanation why, if the advice is that three months is better than four months, is because of capacity constraints,” he said.

“Once again, the government has not been ahead of the game when it comes to preparing for the action required based on our health advice and based on international experience.

“The fact is that this government is always behind. It is always playing catch.”

The gap between the second doses and the boosters had already been reduced from six to five months. ( ABC News: Rebecca Trigger )

The change does not mean supply problems

When ATAGI changed its advice in mid-December, that meant an additional 1 million people were eligible for their boosters, putting the supplies of GPs and pharmacists in jeopardy.

Hunt said there was no problem with vaccine supplies, especially for pharmacies, and that bringing booster doses would also not interfere with the spread to children aged five to 11 years.

“On any given day, a certain pharmacy may have more demand than expected, but we are able to meet it,” he said.

Yesterday, the head of the vaccine presentation said Australia was prepared to deal with any future changes to the booster schedule.

“We are ready to respond if ATAGI relocates medical health advice around boosters,” said Lieutenant General John Frewen.

“Supply is not a concern this time, we have received more vaccines than will be needed.”

