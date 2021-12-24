International
Manitoba hits COVID-19 testing capacity, says number of cases under reported – Winnipeg
The Manitoba government says counts close to the COVID-19 case records reported Thursday are likely to be under count due to a backlog of tests.
Officials announced 556 new infections Thursday, the province’s third-highest overnight jump in cases ever reported, according to data held by Global News.
Manitoba posts the third highest daily number of COVID-19 cases on record
But in a statement later in the day, the province said it expects the current case counts “are an under-reporting of the virus across the province” due to a remaining number of more than 7,500 test specimens.
“The province has reached its capacity to process copies of COVID-19 at facilities in Manitoba,” the statement said.
Winnipeg COVID-19 test sites view long formations
“The province is exploring options to expand laboratory capacity to help mitigate residual load.”
Health officials did not hold a press conference on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Dr. Jazz Atwal, the provincial deputy chief of public health, said the number of cases is likely to exceed the 400 cases reported that day because some infections are not reported.
Can I still get a COVID-19 vaccine in Manitoba? How to book it and where to go
He said previous waves of pandemics have shown that for every case identified, three or four are likely to be missing.
Global News and other media have reported long queues at Winnipeg-thru test sites throughout the week, with several people waiting for hours to get a swab.
Winnipeg police were called in to help control traffic around several test sites on Thursday, and police said Global News officers were called in to report reports of a dispute between two drivers at the King Edwards Street test site on Monday.
Answering your questions about COVID-19 – December 23, 2021
Provincial officials urged Manitobans to be “patient and kind with others in the line, as well as with those who work at collection points.”
“Long formations and waiting times for test results should be expected,” the provincial announcement said.
Free KN95 masks distributed in Manitoba liquor stores are not expired, says province
The province says the actual turnaround time for test results is four days or more.
Officials say only those who experience symptoms of COVID-19, cold or flu should seek testing. They say tests completed at provincial testing sites are not valid for travel purposes and those seeking a COVID-19 travel test should seek out a private provider.
with dossier from The Canadian Press
Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:
Symptoms may include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing very similar to a cold or flu. Some people may develop a more serious illness. People most at risk for this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions such as heart, lung or kidney disease. If you have symptoms, contact your public health authorities.
To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing up your sleeves. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible, and keeping a distance of two feet from other people if you go outside. In situations where you can not keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend using a non-medical mask or mask to prevent the spread of airborne droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face masks are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.
For full COVID-19 coverage by Global News, visit our coronavirus site.
