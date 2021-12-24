Manitoba hits COVID-19 testing capacity, says number of cases under reported – Winnipeg

The Manitoba government says counts close to the COVID-19 case records reported Thursday are likely to be under count due to a backlog of tests.

Officials announced 556 new infections Thursday, the province’s third-highest overnight jump in cases ever reported, according to data held by Global News.

But in a statement later in the day, the province said it expects the current case counts “are an under-reporting of the virus across the province” due to a remaining number of more than 7,500 test specimens.

“The province has reached its capacity to process copies of COVID-19 at facilities in Manitoba,” the statement said.

















“The province is exploring options to expand laboratory capacity to help mitigate residual load.”

Health officials did not hold a press conference on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Dr. Jazz Atwal, the provincial deputy chief of public health, said the number of cases is likely to exceed the 400 cases reported that day because some infections are not reported.

He said previous waves of pandemics have shown that for every case identified, three or four are likely to be missing.

Global News and other media have reported long queues at Winnipeg-thru test sites throughout the week, with several people waiting for hours to get a swab.

Winnipeg police were called in to help control traffic around several test sites on Thursday, and police said Global News officers were called in to report reports of a dispute between two drivers at the King Edwards Street test site on Monday.

















Provincial officials urged Manitobans to be “patient and kind with others in the line, as well as with those who work at collection points.”

“Long formations and waiting times for test results should be expected,” the provincial announcement said.

The province says the actual turnaround time for test results is four days or more.

Officials say only those who experience symptoms of COVID-19, cold or flu should seek testing. They say tests completed at provincial testing sites are not valid for travel purposes and those seeking a COVID-19 travel test should seek out a private provider.

with dossier from The Canadian Press

