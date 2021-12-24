NS Churches encourage people to contact each other as COVID-19 cancels some services

Churches in Nova Scotia are changing plans for masses and rallies this holiday season to adhere to the stricter restrictions of COVID-19, with faith leaders encouraging church visitors to keep in touch with each other as the pandemic lingers.

The new restrictions, which went into effect Dec. 22, reduce the collection limits to 25 percent of capacity for regular trust services, up to a maximum of 50 people.

Personal faith meetings will be allowed to have only one person singing; choirs and congregational songs are not allowed.

The Anglican Diocese of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island has canceled all personal services for more than 90 parishes until Jan. 12, at which point the provincial government has said the restrictions will be re-evaluated.

“I’m convinced that doing this is the safest and most loving thing we can do to help prevent the spread of the Omicron variant in our province,” the Rev. wrote. Sandra Fyfe, bishop of the diocese, in an email to members of the clergy and others in the diocese on Wednesday.

Fyfe said he knew the decision would not be popular, but it was taken “with care and concern for all the people in our diocese in my mind.”

The interior of the parish of St. Marguerite Bourgeoys. The church will only allow 50 people inside during Mass, in accordance with provincial restrictions. (Matthew Moore / CBC)

The Diocese is not only wrong on the care side this holiday season, the second since the arrival of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

“We have decided not to have personal services completely,” Rev. said. Kimberlynn McNabb of the Lutheran Evangelical Church of the Resurrection in Halifax. “However, in a way, this year, it does not look so scary.”

The church has provided personal worship and online services during the course of the pandemic because some in the congregation have not felt comfortable returning to church.

“We think we have it all under control,” McNabb said. “I think the pandemic has taught us that we are not islands to ourselves and that we are all connected to this, and to take time to be grateful to say to people, ‘You know, I love you, I miss you.'” .

Other churches will follow the guidelines set by the province and will follow a hybrid model like McNabb.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Halifax will continue with the masses of small people, with priority given to people who will not be able to watch the live broadcast.

Father James Mallon is the pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish. His congregation will provide services in person for Christmas as well as online. Services will be reserved in person for persons without internet access. (Matthew Moore / CBC)

“When we realized we were 50 [people], we just closed the census and filled the masses with people who do not have internet access, “said Father James Mallon, pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish.

The Canadian Atlantic Baptists have also urged its churches throughout Nova Scotia to follow the protocols closely.

In Cape Breton, the parish of St. The Marguerite Bourgeoys will allow 50 people per mass, a restriction that unfortunately means many parishioners will be left out.

“The three of us had to sit for five hours and call over 300 people to tell them they could not come to Mass,” said Father Bill Burke, the parish priest of St. Louis. Marguerite Bourgeoys in Sydney.

“We had to do it very gently and delicately, because these are good people who support the parish. But we are bound by protocols, and not just protocol is a security issue. This is an extremely virulent virus and we can not endanger human health ”.

Father Bill Burke is the priest of the parish of St. Marguerite Bourgeoys. He says keeping numbers is necessary as the province fights “an extremely virulent virus”. (Matthew Moore / CBC)

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth said it would allow individual churches to make their own decisions about how to worship, provided they follow public health guidelines.

“I would encourage anyone who was thinking of going to church on Christmas Eve or Christmas day, make sure to call their local church or check their local church websites,” said John Stevens, pastoral life and new evangelism manager with archbishopric.

Stevens added that this is a time trial, but there are silver dresses if you ask.

“One is to be comforted by the fact that you can still connect with your families, call people who may be isolated now due to restrictions,” he said.

“Make sure everyone in your family, your orbit and your community is well.”