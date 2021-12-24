Prime Minister Moe says large gathering limits opportunity, does not want to ‘take away personal freedoms’

Prime Minister Scott Moe said his government is tracking the spread of the Omicron variant in Saskatchewan, but does not want to impose measures that will “take away your personal freedoms.”

Moe’s message was posted as the province reported 194 new cases the highest number of new cases since October. Reported 52 new cases of the Omicron variant, bringing them to a total of 145.

Moe hinted that the government could enforce restrictions on large rallies in the coming days.

“Some people are wondering why Saskatchewan has not adopted additional health measures as we are seeing in many other provinces. We are following the situation closely and have not ruled out some additional measures around large collection sizes that may be introduced next week. . “

Moe said cases are rising again and will continue, as hospital admissions have dropped to their lowest level since August.

“So far the Omicron cases around the world have been easy and so it has been in Saskatchewan.”

If “serious cases and hospitalizations remain low and manageable,” the government will not impose measures that “will shut down activities, restrict businesses, and deprive you of your personal liberties,” he said.

Some may be wondering what the recent increase in nationwide cases means for the holiday season, check out my message here: pic.twitter.com/NDm5gYXnUE –@PremierScottMoe

Moe encouraged people to do their part to “keep up the pressure on the health care system so we don’t have to shut down again.”

Moe also said people should get their booster for COVID-19, get a quick test box and use those tests if they join people who are elderly or have compromised immunity.

“We should worry about Omicron, but not panic,” he said. “COVID will be with us for a while in one form or another. We can do the things we love, if we are careful.”

The opposition calls for collection restrictions, the Omicron plan

On Wednesday, Saskatchewan opposition leader Ryan Meil ​​demanded that the provincial government approve the collection capabilities and boundaries that are being introduced in other provinces, including BC, Alberta and Manitoba.

Meili said the government should follow what its modeling has suggested, that a reduction in population mix would reduce the expected increase in cases.

“There is a shocking disconnect” between what modeling shows and the government not implementing additional measures, he said. “That makes zero sense.”

Modeling released by the chief of medical health Dr. Saqib Shahab indicated that with the current health measures the cases run by the most transmissible variant Omicron would reach more than 300 per day by the end of January.

The modeling showed that with the reduced population mix, the average daily cases could be less than 50 in the same time period.

Modeling suggests that hospitalizations will also increase if no further restrictions are imposed. (Submitted by the Province of Saskatchewan)

Meili said the province’s health system is not ready for a new wave of COVID-19-infected patients.

“We are seeing Omicron’s growth happen all over the country. We know our hospitals are still full from the last wave. We can not afford this mistake,” Meili said.