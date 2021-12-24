Police arrest a person suspected of theft from abandoned homes in Sumas Prairie

Police in Abbotsford BC say a 29-year-old man from Chilliwack has been arrested and charged with breaking into and entering a series of property thefts from homes abandoned during the floods in Prairie Sumas.

According to a report from the Abbotsford Police Department, officers arrested Andrew Charpentier Wednesday at 45900 block of Wellington Avenue in Chilliwack after investigating thefts reported weeks ago.

Officer Paul Walker said Charpentieris was charged with taking personal property such as power tools and toys from abandoned homes in four separate incidents.

“An individual like this is the prey of these individuals who have already been victimized in the sense that their home is being destroyed and they are facing it especially during the holiday season,” he said.

“I’m not sure what their purpose is other than to benefit themselves.”

Walker says Abbotsford police officers found a large amount of the stolen property and returned it to its original owners.

Abbotsford police said earlier in a statement to CBC News that they had received reports of theft following floods in the region and were monitoring the situation.

Walker says the investigation is ongoing. Police hope to reclaim the property and possibly identify more suspects.