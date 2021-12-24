Travelers pass through Tulsa International for weekend getaways

TULSA, Okla Thousands of people flock to Tulsa International Airport during the holiday season. Some go just one state away, while others leave the country for warmer weather and sunny skies. Families, single travelers and even pets filled the TIA the day before Christmas Eve.

One of them is Andrew Steele. However, he is not traveling for vacation. Just a quick trip from Florida to Tulsa for business.

I just came to Oklahoma that day to do a business transaction and then I’ll fly back to Florida here tonight, Steele said.

Landon Keech is another traveler going to the sandy beaches of Mexico. He said he and his family spend every Christmas in Mexico. It is already a tradition.

Both said that although this day is considered one of the busiest travel days of the year, both have had quiet travels so far. TSA international agents in Tulsa kept the lines moving throughout the day and night to take passengers to their stress-free destinations.

And for those travelers who want a COVID test before or after their travels, TIA is doing on-site testing.

