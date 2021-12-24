PAHO welcomes international approval of the first COVID-19 vaccine produced in Latin America – PAHO / WHO





Approval under the WHO Emergency Use List will increase vaccine availability as the pandemic continues Washington, DC, Dec. 23, 2021 (PAHO) The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) welcomes today the WHO list of AstraZeneca vaccines produced jointly by Argentina and Mexico, the first such decision for a COVID-19 vaccine produced in the United States. Latin. Vaccine, with the international name Vaccine COVID-19 (ChAdOx1-S [recombinant]), is co-produced by Argentinas mAbxience, which reproduces its pharmaceutically active ingredient, and Mexicos Laboratorios Liomont, which mixes and completes the product for distribution. We welcome this news, said PAHO director Carissa F. Etienne. This is an important milestone for Latin America and highlights the importance of technology transfer to increase the availability of quality COVID-19 vaccines in the region. The regionally produced AstraZeneca vaccine is already in use in several Latin American and Caribbean countries, and inclusion in the World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Use List will facilitate its procurement and distribution through the PAHOs Revolving Fund and COVAX. international mechanism to increase global access to vaccines for COVID-19. The approval comes as the pandemic enters its third year in a row and the region sees a steady increase in COVID-19 cases. Last week, America reported over 1.1 million new COVID-19 infections, a 6% increase in cases from a week ago. Vaccine inequality, however, continues to divide the region, with a handful of countries unlikely to reach the 40% vaccination target by the end of the year and well above the 50% threshold for full immunity to COVID. 19. Increasing regional vaccine production capacity is key to bridging this gap, the PAHO Director said, citing international approval as an example of how the region is prepared to develop its pharmaceutical production capacity. If given the opportunity and the means, our region can yield results, she stressed. PAHO recommends that countries select WHO Emergency Use List vaccines, which are evaluated based on international standards for quality, safety and efficacy. In an effort to expand access to such vaccines in Latin America and the Caribbean, PAHO provided support to regulatory authorities in both countries to meet WHO listing requirements. The PAHO director added, however, that the historic moment was achieved thanks to the commitment of the public and private sectors in Argentina and Mexico, especially the investments made in the development of a scientific and technological base and in regulatory oversight. “We remain committed to continuously supporting our countries to increase the production of critical medicines, as the region can make a significant contribution to addressing the inequalities we have seen to date,” he said. Etienne. She added that the recently launched PAHO Regional Platform will increase the pharmaceutical capacity of the latest technology and facilitate technology transfer for mRNA vaccine development in the region by strengthening regulatory capacity and convergence to support these processes. The WHO Emergency Use List is a procedure for evaluating and ranking vaccines, therapies, and other medical devices to expedite their availability during a public health emergency. To date, eleven vaccines against COVID-19 are listed under this mechanism.

