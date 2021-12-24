Canada reports over 20,000 new COVID-19 cases amid record Omicron-National growth

Canada’s two largest provinces reported record high COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as preliminary data from Britain showed that people with the Omicron variant are up to 70 percent less likely to need hospitalization than those with Delta mutation.

In total, Canada added 20,192 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday – pushing the national total to over 1.94 million infections.

Another 19 COVID-related deaths were also added by the provinces, bringing the death toll to 30,131. Over 1.81 million patients have recovered from the disease however, although there are currently over 98,000 active cases.

In Quebec, the provincial government reported 9,397 new cases and an increase of 28 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, for a total of 473. The province also reported six more deaths attributed to the new coronavirus.

Also, exponential increases in COVID-19 cases were reported in Montreal, where a senior health official confirmed that one in five tests for the virus was returning positive. Dr. Mylene Drouin said 60 percent of positive cases in Montreal were among people between the ages of 18 and 44, adding that recent city data also confirms that 90 percent of new infections involved the Omicron variant.

The story goes down the ad

Read more: Will Omicron promote hospitalization in Canada? Here is what other countries tell us

“The message is that we are having an intensive community broadcast in Montreal,” Drouin told a news conference. “It’s exponential, it’s affecting young people.”

Another large increase in cases was reported Thursday in Ontario, with 5,790 new cases discovered. This ratio was much higher than the previous day level of 4,812 recorded in April. Canada’s most populous province also confirmed seven new deaths attributed to the virus. In total, 400 people were being treated in hospital, including 136 who had not been vaccinated.

Despite the huge increase in Ontario, one expert says the latest numbers represent a weak assumption because testing is not going well with the fifth wave of the Omicron-led pandemic.

“In all likelihood, you’ll need to multiply these numbers at least three or four times to figure out what ‘s really going on,” he said. Dr. Fahad Razaka, member of the scientific roundtable of the province.

Prince Edward Island also posted a new record for its daily case count on Thursday at 35. This prompted the island government to ban all wedding receptions, funeral receptions and awakenings from Friday at 8am.

Records were also broken in Nova Scotia, British Columbia and New Brunswick.

The story goes down the ad

Several provinces recently reinstated stricter public health measures in response to Omicron, including restrictions on social gatherings and closures of some businesses.

















1:46

Rethinking masking methods





Rethinking masking methods



Public health restrictions were tightened in Iqaluit on Thursday. They include a ban on non-essential travel in and out of town. Officials said the changes were necessary because a case of COVID-19 had been detected in a person who had not left Iqalu for more than a month, a possible sign of transmission to the community.

Trends The girl was accidentally killed by LA police while in the dressing room of a clothing store

Ontario reports the largest overnight increase in COVID cases since the pandemic began

The Manitoba government said Thursday that COVID-19 testing is so provincial-based that case counts have been reported less. The government demanded that only Manitobans experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, cold or flu should seek testing.

Alberta said it is adjusting its testing rules for COVID-19 to cope with the ever-increasing number of Omicron-induced cases.

The story goes down the ad

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer, called on Albanians with symptoms of COVID-19 to rely on rapid antigen tests instead of more accurate PCR tests to free up resources for those with higher priorities, such as those in continuous care. .

Meanwhile, recent findings from the UK Health and Safety Agency add new evidence that Omicron produces disease more easily than other variants, although it spreads faster and avoids vaccines better. The agency said that based on cases in the UK, an individual with Omicron is estimated to be “50 to 70 percent less likely to be admitted to hospital” when compared to a person infected with the Delta variant.

Read more: There are still no known admissions to the ICU because of Omicron in Ontario, but the impact is expected: senior doctor

The agency, however, warned that the analysis is preliminary and “very uncertain” due to the small number of Omicron patients in hospitals and the fact that most of the cases involved younger age groups. The research said that the protection given by a booster vaccine against Omicron infections appears to fade after about 10 weeks, although protection against hospitalization and serious illness is likely to last longer.

The analysis follows two studies by Imperial College London and Scottish researchers who found that patients with Omicron were between 20 per cent and 68 per cent less likely to seek hospital treatment than those with Delta.

The story goes down the ad

“Careful optimism is probably the best way to look at this,” said Manuel Ascano Jr., a biochemist studying viruses at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.

Canada Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, has confirmed that the Omicron variant has become the dominant COVID-19 mutation in some provinces. Infections across Canada have risen from an average of 5,000 a day last week to more than 11,000 this week, which is why Tam has called for urgent action to curb the spread of Omicron.

Meanwhile in Saskatchewan, the opposition New Democrats asked why the government has not yet announced new measures to deal with Omicron.

















5:49

BC breaks another record with more than 2000 cases of COVID





BC breaks another record with more than 2000 cases of COVID



NDP leader Ryan Meili said he could not understand why Saskatchewan is the only province that has not taken any new steps, although government modeling suggests Omicron’s cases could skyrocket in the coming weeks.

The story goes down the ad

Prime Minister Scott Moe later defended the province’s decision to drop the toughest restrictions due to low COVID-19 hospitalizations and the number of manageable cases. Moe said his government is monitoring the situation every day and has not ruled out taking additional measures regarding the large sizes of rallies next week.

In British Columbia, the province reported 2,046 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, eclipsing the previous record set the day before as the Omicron variant spreads. The province says 975 cases of the highly transmitted variant have been confirmed so far, with more than half in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

View link »

<br />

