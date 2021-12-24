International
Canada reports over 20,000 new COVID-19 cases amid record Omicron-National growth
Canada’s two largest provinces reported record high COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as preliminary data from Britain showed that people with the Omicron variant are up to 70 percent less likely to need hospitalization than those with Delta mutation.
In total, Canada added 20,192 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday – pushing the national total to over 1.94 million infections.
Another 19 COVID-related deaths were also added by the provinces, bringing the death toll to 30,131. Over 1.81 million patients have recovered from the disease however, although there are currently over 98,000 active cases.
In Quebec, the provincial government reported 9,397 new cases and an increase of 28 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, for a total of 473. The province also reported six more deaths attributed to the new coronavirus.
Also, exponential increases in COVID-19 cases were reported in Montreal, where a senior health official confirmed that one in five tests for the virus was returning positive. Dr. Mylene Drouin said 60 percent of positive cases in Montreal were among people between the ages of 18 and 44, adding that recent city data also confirms that 90 percent of new infections involved the Omicron variant.
Read more:
Will Omicron promote hospitalization in Canada? Here is what other countries tell us
“The message is that we are having an intensive community broadcast in Montreal,” Drouin told a news conference. “It’s exponential, it’s affecting young people.”
Another large increase in cases was reported Thursday in Ontario, with 5,790 new cases discovered. This ratio was much higher than the previous day level of 4,812 recorded in April. Canada’s most populous province also confirmed seven new deaths attributed to the virus. In total, 400 people were being treated in hospital, including 136 who had not been vaccinated.
Despite the huge increase in Ontario, one expert says the latest numbers represent a weak assumption because testing is not going well with the fifth wave of the Omicron-led pandemic.
“In all likelihood, you’ll need to multiply these numbers at least three or four times to figure out what ‘s really going on,” he said. Dr. Fahad Razaka, member of the scientific roundtable of the province.
Prince Edward Island also posted a new record for its daily case count on Thursday at 35. This prompted the island government to ban all wedding receptions, funeral receptions and awakenings from Friday at 8am.
Records were also broken in Nova Scotia, British Columbia and New Brunswick.
Several provinces recently reinstated stricter public health measures in response to Omicron, including restrictions on social gatherings and closures of some businesses.
Rethinking masking methods
Public health restrictions were tightened in Iqaluit on Thursday. They include a ban on non-essential travel in and out of town. Officials said the changes were necessary because a case of COVID-19 had been detected in a person who had not left Iqalu for more than a month, a possible sign of transmission to the community.
Trends
The girl was accidentally killed by LA police while in the dressing room of a clothing store
Ontario reports the largest overnight increase in COVID cases since the pandemic began
The Manitoba government said Thursday that COVID-19 testing is so provincial-based that case counts have been reported less. The government demanded that only Manitobans experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, cold or flu should seek testing.
Alberta said it is adjusting its testing rules for COVID-19 to cope with the ever-increasing number of Omicron-induced cases.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer, called on Albanians with symptoms of COVID-19 to rely on rapid antigen tests instead of more accurate PCR tests to free up resources for those with higher priorities, such as those in continuous care. .
Meanwhile, recent findings from the UK Health and Safety Agency add new evidence that Omicron produces disease more easily than other variants, although it spreads faster and avoids vaccines better. The agency said that based on cases in the UK, an individual with Omicron is estimated to be “50 to 70 percent less likely to be admitted to hospital” when compared to a person infected with the Delta variant.
Read more:
There are still no known admissions to the ICU because of Omicron in Ontario, but the impact is expected: senior doctor
The agency, however, warned that the analysis is preliminary and “very uncertain” due to the small number of Omicron patients in hospitals and the fact that most of the cases involved younger age groups. The research said that the protection given by a booster vaccine against Omicron infections appears to fade after about 10 weeks, although protection against hospitalization and serious illness is likely to last longer.
The analysis follows two studies by Imperial College London and Scottish researchers who found that patients with Omicron were between 20 per cent and 68 per cent less likely to seek hospital treatment than those with Delta.
“Careful optimism is probably the best way to look at this,” said Manuel Ascano Jr., a biochemist studying viruses at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.
Canada Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, has confirmed that the Omicron variant has become the dominant COVID-19 mutation in some provinces. Infections across Canada have risen from an average of 5,000 a day last week to more than 11,000 this week, which is why Tam has called for urgent action to curb the spread of Omicron.
Meanwhile in Saskatchewan, the opposition New Democrats asked why the government has not yet announced new measures to deal with Omicron.
BC breaks another record with more than 2000 cases of COVID
NDP leader Ryan Meili said he could not understand why Saskatchewan is the only province that has not taken any new steps, although government modeling suggests Omicron’s cases could skyrocket in the coming weeks.
Prime Minister Scott Moe later defended the province’s decision to drop the toughest restrictions due to low COVID-19 hospitalizations and the number of manageable cases. Moe said his government is monitoring the situation every day and has not ruled out taking additional measures regarding the large sizes of rallies next week.
In British Columbia, the province reported 2,046 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, eclipsing the previous record set the day before as the Omicron variant spreads. The province says 975 cases of the highly transmitted variant have been confirmed so far, with more than half in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.
View link »
© 2021 Canadian Press
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8472129/canada-covid-19-omicron-cases-dec-23/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]