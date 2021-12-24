South Korea will pardon former President Park Geun-hye





Seoul, South Korea The government of President Moon Jae-in said on Friday it would pardon former President Park Geun-hye, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted of bribery and other criminal charges. Ms. Park, 69, who became the first democratically elected leader of South Korea to step down through parliamentary impeachment, will be released on December 31 to promote reconciliation and consolidate national power to help in overcoming the national crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, says a statement from the Ministry of Justice. She has suffered four years and nine months from her sentence so far. Concerns about her health arose after she was taken to a hospital in Seoul, the capital, for various ailments last month. Whether Ms. Park deserved the pardon has become a divisive political issue ahead of the March presidential election. Mr. Moon’s office, which by law can not run for re-election, seemed disengaged until now when reporters asked about the prospects of Ms. Park’s release.

Mr Moon said Ms Parks’s decline had also been a factor in his government’s decision to release him. It is time for us to pool our resources and take steps towards the future, he said in a statement, calling for national unity to help overcome the many difficulties the nation faces. He added that he hopes that this amnesty will help overcome differences of opinion and open a new era of consolidation and harmony. Ms. Park thanked Mr. Moon and his government for her pardon and once again apologized to people for her scandal, her lawyer, Yoo Young-ha, said Friday after meeting with Ms. Park at the hospital. Ms. Park was granted a broad amnesty that benefited 700 other inmates whose remaining sentences will be commuted or halved. The president of South Korea has the power to grant amnesty to prisoners under the Constitution and has often exercised it to mark major national holidays or the start of a new year. Ms. Park, a daughter of former military dictator Park Chung-hee, was in her fourth year in power in 2016, when hundreds of thousands of protesters began months of weekly rallies in central Seoul demanding she be ousted from office for corruption and disability. .

That December, the National Assembly indicted him on charges of bribery and abuse of presidential power in a case that exposed deep ties of cooperation between powerful politicians and large family-controlled conglomerates in South Korea known as the chaebol. In March 2017, Ms. Park was ousted after the Constitutional Court upheld lawmakers’ decision to dismiss her. Shortly afterwards, she was arrested on numerous criminal charges. In an initial verdict in April 2018, she was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

In January of this year, the Supreme Court upheld a reduced 20-year sentence for Ms. Park and ordered her to pay an 18 billion won ($ 15 million) fine, saying she and her longtime friend and confidant Choi Soon-sil had collected or demanded $ 19.3 million in bribes from three large businesses, including $ 7 million from Samsung, South Korea’s largest and most profitable business group. The courts ruled that Samsung had offered bribes to Ms. Park and her friend to help gain government support for an attempt by the company’s vice president, Lee Jae-yong, to inherit management control from his father, Lee Kun- hee, chairman of Samsungs. who died last year. The youngest Mr. Lee, who was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in the corruption scandal, was released on bail in August, when South Korea released hundreds of prisoners to mark National Liberation Day on August 15, which commemorates the end. of Japanese colonial rule of South Korea at the end of World War II. Despite her conviction, Ms. Park still had a significant number of determined supporters, mostly elderly South Korean conservatives, who held rallies in central Seoul calling her innocent and demanding her release.

Those who have argued for her pardon have compared her case to that of former military dictators Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo. After being removed from office, Mr. Chun was sentenced to life imprisonment and Mr. Roh was sentenced to 17 years in prison on charges of sedition and sedition. The allegations stemmed from their roles in a 1979 military coup that brought Mr. Chun to power and the massacre of demonstrators in the southwestern city of Gwangju the following year. If z. Chun and Mr. Roh was pardoned in 1997 after serving two years in prison. Lee Jae-myung, who is running in the March presidential election as Mr Moons’s Democratic Party candidate, has opposed the early release of Ms Parks, saying she has not repented enough for the crimes she has committed. Another former president, Lee Myung-bak, is serving a 17-year sentence on charges of bribery and embezzlement. But Mr. Lee was not included in the amnesty announced Friday. Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential candidate for the Conservative opposition People’s Power Party, had said he would consider pardoning Ms. Park and Mr. Lee if he was elected. Mr. Moons’s government granted a special amnesty to former Prime Minister Han Myeong-sook, one of the presidents’ former political allies. Ms. Han was sentenced to two years in prison in 2015 on charges of collecting illegal political donations. She ended her term in 2017. On Friday, the government said its civil rights, such as the right to vote and run for office, would be restored. The government also released Lee Seok-ki, a progressive politician, on bail on Friday. He was arrested by Ms. Parks’s government in 2013 on charges of plotting to launch an armed revolt to topple the Seoul government in the event of war with North Korea. He has served all but nine months of his nine-year sentence. Mr Lee was the first South Korean lawmaker to be convicted on conspiracy charges of treason since the country’s former military dictators used such accusations to silence dissidents decades ago. Progressive South Koreans had demanded his release, calling him a victim of what they saw as a hunt for political witches by Ms. Park to suppress her political enemies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/23/world/asia/south-korea-park-geun-hye-pardon.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos