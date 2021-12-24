International
Charleston International Airport Officials, Lowcountry Doctors Offer Advice Before Traveling for Vacation
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – The day before Christmas Eve is known as one of the busiest travel days of the year. Airport officials say it could be a record holiday season for travelers passing through airports although the number of new cases of COVID-19 has increased with the Omicron variant.
Millions of Americans are skyrocketing to reach their Christmas destination this year, some for the first time since the pandemic began. Travelers say they are happy to be back in action.
“Excellent,” says Jack Goldburg who is traveling to Florida for Christmas. “I feel good, healthy – I think things look quite crowded, not too bad actually.”
Most are heading home for the holidays to spend Christmas and New Year with family and friends.
“Test yourself, know you’re negative, wear your mask,” Goldburg says. “If you have some symptoms, you know you have to stay home. But do not be afraid, if you feel good, you should be good. “
With air travel expected to triple from the same timeframe last year, Charleston International Airport officials are calling for patience for passengers.
“Yet be patient with our people,” says Charleston International CEO Elliott Summey. “This time of year, our TSA agents and our people, they get tired.”
Passengers are planning delays making sure to double check the to-do list. At Charleston International, boarding cards and masks top the list.
“Traveling can be stressful, you know to remember your bags, remember your boarding pass, remember your kids and if you forget your mask, we’ll give you one,” Summey says.
The number of passengers from check-in at the TSA is expected to change by Christmas day, but one thing that will not happen to passengers is the need to check for COVID-19 symptoms and wear a mask. Doctors in the lowlands are urging passengers to be careful.
“Cover your nose while sneezing, if you try not to be near sick people and wash your hands,” says Dr. David Crook, a physician at Trident Medical Center.
Millions of people have already started traveling to their destinations and with the increasing cases of COVID-19, Dr. Crook recommends being vigilant both before and after returning home from your trip.
“Taking a COVID-19 test is especially recommended when you return and so as not to spread it to your colleagues or students,” says Dr. Crook.
The excitement of celebrating the holidays is being felt by many people who may be returning to their families perhaps for the first time in two years, while still remaining careful to stay healthy.
“Just follow the rules and do what you have to do,” says Linda, a traveler passing through Charleston International.
“Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all,” says Goldburg.
Airport officials warn that parking at Charleston International is limited at this point. They say if you are still planning to fly for Christmas to find a trip to the airport if possible. If you are planning to receive Christmas gifts on your trip, officials remind passengers to make sure they are open.
