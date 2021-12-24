Pianists enter Denver International Airport to help calm passengers





DENVER Between the hustle and bustle of oncoming passengers is Denver International Airport’s newest work of art. Buy eyes and you may lose it, but if you listen, you will definitely hear it. DIA does not appear to have used it. Just last month, the airport changed its tune. You just hear the wheels crack and people walking around, said Grant Dampier. Background noise. Dampier is here to pick up his mother, who is flying from Indianapolis. He did not know he was getting a show too. Sitting next to Dampier is Danny Showers. He is the fun of the day. Well, he’s playing fun for the day. For the first time since before the start of the construction of the Great Hall, you can find a piano. It takes the place of showers. People react favorably to playing music, Christmas music and everything, Showers said. For five hours every day for the past 10 days, Showers and other pianists have played for some of their largest audiences. The showers estimate that about 1.4 million passengers will pass through the Great Hall during that time. He performs for those who come and go. We went inside and saw the Christmas decorations and were able to enjoy the atmosphere a little more, Dampier said. We have a performance we do not see all the time. The music brings a calm to the noisy and chaotic place. Even with the hundreds of passengers passing by, you can still hear “Jingle Bells” being played. Being a traveler yourself, I know how numb you can become by pulling your suitcases, looking at the boards, going from point A to point B and really not feeling it, Showers explained. His music is like a magnet, bringing people closer to the piano. Passengers, with phones in hand, stop and listen. Despite the masks on their faces, you can still see the smile through their eyes. Fun for me comes from the heart, Showers said. It is generated through the body and comes out on the fingers. He is here only for vacation, but it is more than a salary for him. “Every song they applaud is better than any payment,” said Showers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/pianists-brought-in-to-denver-international-airport-to-help-soothe-passengers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos