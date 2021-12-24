Calgary’s father and daughter reunited in Turkey after the alleged international kidnapping

Six months after seeing him for the last time, Calgarian Justin Coutts has reunited with his eight-year-old daughter, Teaghan, on the other side of the globe.

It was July 2 when he last saw her. She was scheduled to go with her grandparents on a nine-day trip to Ontario.

The grandparents later contacted Coutts, saying they were extending the visit.

The Coutts later received information that they traveled to Turkey and possibly Egypt where Mostafa Hassan, the girls’s grandfather, has citizenship.

Coutts has Teaghan’s primary custody, but a court ruled that her grandparents Louanne Bass-Hassan and Mostafa Hassan be allowed time with him.

Calgary police confirmed that on July 8, Coutts’s daughter was allegedly abducted by her grandparents and taken to Turkey without her father’s permission and in defiance of a court order.

Kidnapping orders were then issued across Canada for Teaghan’s grandmother by 49-year-old Louanne Bass-Hassan’s mother and her husband, 52-year-old Mostafa Hassan, who both remain at large, read a CPS statement issued by Thursday.

The Calgary Police Service will continue to work with several national and international agencies to hold girls’ grandparents accountable.

















2:05

Calgary's father steps up efforts to find the girl allegedly abducted by her grandparents





Calgary father step up efforts to find suspected girl abducted by her grandparents, July 26, 2021



Coutts flew to Turkey in September, the same month as his daughters’s birthday.

That’s actually one of the main reasons why I chose September to come here, he told Global News. I just wanted to be closer to her, either in the same place or at least on that side of the planet with her for her birthday.

He first landed in Istanbul, talking to police and judicial authorities, and then headed to the Turkish capital, Ankara.

After a return to Canada in mid-October, Coutts returned to Turkey and in early December, heard from his grandparents through a Turkish judge.

I believe it was the prosecution judge who had actually requested a meeting with them and asked them to come in, give a statement so they could work for a peaceful solution, said Coutts from Ankara.

The father said the main game from the Turkish government and courts was finding a peaceful solution to the issue.

















3:24

Charges filed for disappearing Cochrane girls





Charges filed for the disappearance of Cochrane girls, April 16, 2021



In the end, they did. We were able to get any information they had, they sent it to the Canadian central authorities at which time the letter was sent to me and I immediately flew back and landed here to start negotiations, or at least contact to try and worked. this with them.

The first time Coutts saw his daughter after the six-month ordeal was just outside a courthouse in the Turkish resort town of Antalya.

We had asked for the judicial system to be the one to handle it… So the judges and everyone in Turkey had brought us to the judges’s rooms to do the exchange and then put Teaghan in my custody, Coutts said.

Dad would have liked the saga to have played out in a different way.

However, at this point, I’m just happy to have my daughter back, and that’s really all that worries me.

Coutts said his daughter is handling things “very well”.

“She is her bright and bubbly self.”

The Canadian government is working to get Coutts and his daughter a special passport to return to Canadian soil, he said. They expect to return to Canada in early 2022, with a welcome return to normalcy.

I look forward to becoming a parent again, Coutts said. I miss, you know, getting up in the morning and getting ready for school, getting on (it) bus.

The daily routine is something I need to know. Every person has their own routine and structure, and without it, it’s hard.