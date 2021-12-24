Park Geun-hye: South Korea pardons jailed former president





Park Kyung-mi, a spokeswoman for the Blue House, South Korea’s presidential office, said President Moon Jae-in took note of former President Park’s deteriorating health when he decided to issue a special apology.

In 2017, Park became the country’s first democratically elected leader forcibly removed from duty after the country’s Constitutional Court passed a parliamentary vote to acquit him on charges of corruption and friendship.

She was found guilty of several counts of abuse of power, bribery and coercion in 2018 and sentenced to 24 years in prison – was later reduced to 20 years after a retrial. Those allegations had to do with a massive issue of selling influence that engulfed South Korea, sparked widespread protests, overturned the country’s policy, and implicated some of its most powerful figures.

In January of this year, South Korea the highest court upheld it The park was reduced to 20 years in prison. She also faced an additional two-year sentence for a 2018 sentence for interfering in the nomination of candidates for the conservative political party she previously led.

Park, 69, underwent shoulder surgery in 2019 while serving her prison sentence, according to the Justice Department. She was seen by local media several times going to the hospital in a wheelchair. Speaking through her lawyer after the apology on Friday, Park apologized to “the people who caused so much concern.” “I will focus on the treatment and try to thank the people themselves at the earliest possible time,” Park said, as reported by her lawyer Yoo Yeong-ha, who did not provide details about her health condition. Park has been hospitalized at Samsung Medical Center in Seoul since Nov. 22, the hospital’s communications team confirmed to CNN, but the reason for her stay was not shared due to confidentiality. Park also thanked President Moon and the government for her pardon. The Blue House spokesman added that Moon hoped the Park’s forgiveness would be an opportunity to usher in a new era of unity and harmony, and sought understanding from those who opposed the decision. Justice Minister Park Beom-kye said at a conference that the pardon would be a chance to unite the Korean people to overcome the national crisis caused by the pandemic and move into the future. Park, who has served about four years and eight months in prison, will be released on December 31st. Corruption scandal in South Korea The daughter of former Park Chung-hee dictator Park Geun-hye became South Korea’s first female president when she came to power in 2013 – but her term was marred by controversy. The 2017 vote to oust the Park came after millions of South Koreans took to the streets over a period of several months to demand its demolition, following revelations about the unfair influence exercised by its adviser and confidant, Choi Soon-sil, the daughter of a cult. leader. Immediately after Park’s office was vacated, she was arrested and sue for bribery from major conglomerates in the country, including Samsung. In 2018, she went on trial on separate charges that she had received illegal funding from the National Intelligence Service. Several others were involved in the scandal. In 2018, Park trustee Choi was sentenced to 20 years in prison on 18 counts, including abuse of power, coercion, fraud and bribery, and fined $ 16.6 million. In 2017, Samsung boss Lee Jae-yong was found guilty of bribery and other corruption charges and sentenced to five years in prison. Following a retrial, the Seoul High Court sentenced Lee to 2 and a half years behind bars. He was released on bail in August.

CNN’s Jake Kwon and Julia Hollingsworth contributed to the report.

