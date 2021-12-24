Stem cell donor BC saves British life

When Richard Potter received a life-saving stem cell transplant in July 2018, a Canadian flag hung on the wall of his hospital room in England.

At the time, it was one of the few details he knew about the total foreigner who had made the donation: that he was from Canada.

Because we knew the donor was Canadian, I wanted to turn him into an inspiring (one) room that would get me through this horrible and exhausting procedure, Potter said Thursday from his home in the city of Marple in Manchester.

We decorated the whole room with all sorts of inspirational posters and greeting cards.

In early 2018, Potter had received devastating news. After surviving leukemia five years ago, he was diagnosed with another form of blood cancer – myelodysplasia – and was told that his only hope was a stem cell transplant.

It’s hard to accept, the 56-year-old said, adding that he and his wife had just welcomed their first nephew a year ago.

“I was quite determined that I would overcome this simply for our nephew,” he said.

It turned out, he had a match. Someone he had never met, living thousands of miles away in another country.

New Westminster resident Jordan Knodell recalled receiving a call from the Canadian Blood Services while on holiday in Mexico. Seven years ago, he had joined the stem cell registry.

I was sunburned, I was stunned, but I was also extremely inspired, he said. I could not have said ‘yes’ sooner.

Knodell started donating blood regularly after graduating from high school in 2010. He said learning about Terry Fox and meeting Fox’s parents at his elementary school in 1999 was a key moment.

That inspired me a lot, he said. I thought I could be that person in someone’s life who could make a difference.

Knodell made his stem cell donation in July 2018.

The only thing I knew was that my recipient lived in Britain, he said. They kept telling me that there was a potential that this person might not succeed, but at the bottom of my mind, I knew. I said, this person will succeed.

Dr. Matthew Seftel, director of the stem cell program at Canadian Blood Services, said there are nearly half a million Canadians already part of the registry and there are joint arrangements with registries around the world.

For any particular person who needs a transplant, they only have about a 25 percent chance of having a match within their family, he said. It’s really a very organized and lucky system we have, which allows Canadians to donate almost anywhere and for Canadian patients to receive cells from almost anywhere.

After a demanding waiting period, Potter and Knodell were able to have their first virtual meeting this summer.

I can not tell you how exciting it was to meet a real life hero because that’s what Jordan is to us, Potter said. I feel very, very blessed to know him and to be a part of his life.

Knodell said he felt like he already knew Potter.

When I first saw him on camera, I thought I had known this stranger for years and it felt like I was meeting an old family member or an old friend from high school, he said. My heart was so full.

Knodell said his gift to Potter also gave him something: inspiration to pursue a nursing career.

At the time I donated, I had no idea what I wanted to do for the rest of my life, he said. I did not know what my future would be or even if I had a future, I say thank you because in return he gave me the gift so I could see my future.

They both hope to meet in person one day and are encouraging others to consider stem cell donation.

You yourself can be a change in someone’s life, Knodell said. You just have to put your foot forward, believe in yourself and be able to show an act of kindness. Only this will make a big difference, believe me.

If you want to learn more about stem cell membership, visit Canadian Blood Services online.