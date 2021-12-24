Canadian ISIS sniper breaks 2 anti-terrorism laws, RCMP claims in unsealed document

A man from Toronto violated two Canadian anti-terrorism laws when he traveled to Syria and joined an ISIS sniper team, the RCMP claims in a Top Secret document unsealed by an Ontario court.

In the document, the RCMP told a judge Muhammad Ali left Canada to join ISIS in 2014 and took part in the activities of the extremist group both terrorist acts.

Ali used his social media to promote ISIS propaganda and recruit for ISIS, wrote in the document Bill Bentley, a member of the Toronto Integrated National Security Implementation Team, RCMPs.

Ali served as a sniper for ISIS.

A 31-year-old Canadian citizen, Ali grew up in Mississauga, Ont., After emigrating with his parents from Pakistan. He attended Ryerson University and worked in the north of BC before moving to Syria in April 2014.

He was captured by US-backed Kurdish fighters in 2018 and is still detained in Syria, but the document shows the charges could await him if he returns to Canada.

Ali and his wife, Rida Jabbar, are among more than a dozen Canadian adults detained in prisons and camps in northeastern Syria for suspected ISIS members and their families.

The Liberal government has refused to repatriate Canadian prisoners from the region, and a House of Commons petition asking Ottawa to bring them home, initiated by Jack Letts’s father, has won little public support.

Details of the investigation of Ali’s RCMPs were sealed by the court when they were filed by police in October 2019, but can now be reported after Global News requested their publication.

They show that while the RCMP has been investigating Canadian ISIS members captured on the battlefield, it has relied in part on the work of journalists instead of sending its officers to Syria.

After Global News interviewed Ali in Syria in 2018, the RCMP received a production order from the Ontario Supreme Court requiring the media to submit unedited interview recordings.

Global News challenged the production order in court. But after losing a related case, in which the RCMP requested the recordings of a Global News interview with ISIS member Mohammed Khalifa, the news organization did not pursue the matter.

However, Global News was able to secure the publication of an edited version of the 28-page summary of the investigation that was used to obtain the production order.

















Canadian woman arrested in Syria says she admits she could face prosecution





He points out that the RCMP investigation began in July 2014 with a report of a potential high-risk term traveler for someone traveling abroad for terrorism purposes.

The investigation focused on posts that began appearing on Twitter on June 28, 2014, with the name Abu Turaab, who claimed to be stationed near Raqqah, the capital of ISIS in Syria.

On July 11, 2014, Abu Turaab changed his Twitter account to Abu Turaab al-Kanadi, Arabic for Canadian, and began posting ISIS propaganda, the RCMP claimed.

Based on the posts, Abu Turaab was labeled by the RCMP “as a threat to Canada’s national security.”

The Internet Tactical Operations Support Unit (RCMPs) linked Abu Turaab’s name to a Mississauga resident’s Skype account and positively identified Ali through a driver’s license question, the court document said.

The photos Ali had posted online months before he left Canada led police to Fort Nelson, BC, where he allegedly worked for a Calgary-based company that served oil wells.

A Twitter post calling for terrorist attacks in Canada. The RCMP has linked the account to Canadian Muhammad Ali.

Tweet



Abu Turaab was identified as a Canadian citizen named Muhammad Ali from Mississauga, Ont. who was promoting pro-ISIS propaganda, wrote the RCMP in its arrest warrant application.

This identification came as a result of RCMP analysis of many similar Twitter accounts and denominations, plus other social media sites which were also used by Ali.

Between 2010 and 2015, he used eight Twitter accounts, including @AlTuraab, @FatherofDuust and @ 4buTuraabIS, RCMP claims.

A “suspicious transaction report” from FINTRAC, Canada’s Center for Financial Transaction Analysis and Reports, also showed that Ali made three email money transfers totaling $ 3,300, RCMP claims.

The latter happened a few weeks after he had left Canada, according to the court document. Recipients of transfers are not listed in the RCMP document.

The statement was sealed by a judge after the RCMP argued that it should be classified as Top Secret because it contained information about Canada’s national security.

I believe that the disclosure of information in this statement would compromise the nature and scope of this investigation and other investigations, inside and outside the country, he said.

The potential charges listed by the RCMP each have a maximum sentence of 10 years.

More than three years after he was captured, Ali is among four Canadian men held by the Syrian Democratic Forces. At least nine Canadian women and their children are also being held in ISIS family camps.

Canada has so far repatriated two children as well as a woman. She was arrested by the RCMP on a peace deal for terrorism upon arrival at the airport on November 22, but was later released.

Otherwise, the government has refused to repatriate the detainees, arguing that the region is unsafe for Canadian officials.

On October 4, the United States took over the detention of one of the Canadian prisoners, Mohammed Khalifa. He was flown to Virginia, where he pleaded guilty on December 10 to carrying out executions for ISIS and confessing to his propaganda videos.

The RCMP had also issued a production order to Global News for a copy of its interview with Khalifa, conducted in Syria in 2019. Global News objected to the seizure of its materials, but an Ontario judge ruled against the news agency.

in 2018, Vice News was similarly commissioned to give the RCMP its correspondence with the late ISIS member in Calgary, Farah Shirdon, following the unsuccessful appeal of the case to the High Court.

