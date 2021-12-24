Foreign college athletes left out of the rush for unexpected NIL income

STORRS, Conn. (AP) UConn striker Dorka Juhasz, like many of her teammates, was thrilled to hear that…

STORRS, Conn. (AP) UConn striker Dorka Juhasz, like many of her teammates, was thrilled to hear that college athletes would be allowed to make money through the approval of celebrities and other means.

Problems? Juhasz, who is from Hungary, is among more than 12% of college athletes in the US, including more than 3,000 Division I athletes, the vast majority of whom are in school on F-1 student visas. according to the NCAA.

These visas prohibit students from working off-campus, except in rare authorized exceptions, such as attending an internship or working in their field of study, said Leigh Cole of Dinse PC, an immigration attorney who works with education clients. and employers. On-campus work is limited to 20 hours per week or full-time during summer and holidays, she said.

If the school discovers that one of their international student athletes has done side work, earning money from their name, image or resemblance, the school is legally obliged to terminate their visa, she said. There are drastic consequences.

Juhasz and other international students say they have been told not to accept any NIL deal because of this possibility.

In Europe, everyone gets paid to play basketball, and obviously here it is not the same, she said earlier this month. It was somewhat disappointing because we thought (NIL) would be equal opportunities. We thought there would be a chance to show ourselves, to show our brand and build our brand.

Juhasz, an old transfer from the state of Ohio, is among three Huskies with F-1 visas, along with Nika Muhl, who is from Croatia, and Canadian Aaliyah Edwards. Their coach, Geno Auriemma, points out that they are among most of his players who are not getting NIL deals.

But international kids do not even have the opportunity to see if anyone wants to do anything with them or not, he said. “So should they be treated like everyone else? Of course you should.

U.S. policy on enforcing student visas was formalized after the 9/11 terrorist attacks 20 years ago, in a bid to make sure foreign nationals are actually in the country for the reason stated on their visas , said legal experts.

We can not cross the border with having a work visa and not being able to study or just having a study visa and not being able to work, Juhasz said. So it’s hard.

U.S. Senator Christopher Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, said he believes Congress should create an exception to the work rules for student athletes. He has also sought a federal law that allows all college athletes to earn money that goes beyond the NCAA July 1 decision to allow actual compensation based on the use of an athlete’s name, image or resemblance.

There is something completely wrong with an industry that earns billions of dollars a year, while many of its athletes can not afford to put food on the table or buy a plane ticket for their parents to watch them perform, “At the very least, all college athletes deserve the ability to use their name, image and resemblance as they see fit, and that includes international athletes who do not have to worry about losing their visa status and ability to pursue higher education in this country.benefit also.

Most athletes are not making big money from NIL compensation, according to Opendorse, a company that helps athletes navigate the NIL landscape. The average for all DI student athletes between July 1 and November 30 was only $ 6 per month.

But for those who actually reach a NIL deal, the average compensation was $ 1,256, or $ 250 a month, said Blake Lawrence, the company’s chief executive.

That does not sound like much, but when you are a student student, especially if you are from a foreign country, an extra $ 300 a month, that’s an important level, he said.

UConn star Paige Bueckers, who has already signed lucrative approval deals with the Gatorade and StockX clothing market, said she is aware she is being given opportunities that are not available to her international teammates.

It has not affected our chemistry at all, she said. “But, obviously, the people who can have those opportunities, I want to share with them, to share things from my agreement with them. Anything we can do to make them feel like they have the same opportunities. I know I think they are fighting it. It needs to be changed. Anything I can do to help them, that’s what I want to do.

The NCAA said it is possible for athletes earning money through the NIL to donate some of them to their teammates.

First, the school must confirm whether NIL activity is permissible under current NIL policy, “said Saquandra Heath, NCAA spokeswoman.” If permissible, then a student-athlete can give a reasonable gift to a friend to the team, provided it is given in the normal circumstances of a personal relationship / friendship.The gift should be in line with what other students who are friends can give to each other.

There may be some other gaps.

For example, experts say that if Juhaz gets a NIL deal in Hungary, does the work in that country and gets paid outside the United States, that would probably not be a problem, experts said.

Lawrence said students who sign a passive NIL deal which means they are not doing a TV commercial or running a camp, simply signing a deal that allows their name to be used on something like a t-shirt can be okay if they sign the document in the country of birth. He said he knows some athletes from Canada who travel home to make posts on social media, so as not to violate U.S. visa laws.

However, Peter Schoenthal, who runs Athliance, another firm that helps schools enforce compliance with NIL rules as well as state and federal laws, said the system is so confusing that most schools will tell international students avoid all NIL opportunities to prevent any possible. violation.

“Remember, it’s not how the school interprets the law,” he said. It’s not how your lawyer interprets the law. It is not how the student interprets the law. This is how the federal government interprets it. So if you go out and make a NIL deal because you interpreted that the law allows you to make the deal and the federal government disagrees, the federal government wins. This is the danger.

Meanwhile, international students are left out looking inside, which is disappointing for players like Florida player Jeremy Crawshaw, who is from Australia.

It’s somehow because I had some people who came and asked, he said. “But, I mean, life goes on with or without him. As long as I’m here and playing football, I’m really on the moon.

____

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, written or redistributed.