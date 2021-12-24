Pensacola International Airport is a vibrant Thursday with holiday travelers





PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Pensacola International Airport was bustling on Thursday, Dec. 23, as holiday travelers flocked in and out of Pensacola just before Christmas. Lewis Garvin, the public information officer for Pensacola International Airport, is pleased with the flow of travel this holiday season. Thanksgiving Day was wonderful, Garvin said. Christmas is turning out to be really great. Mission Waters volunteers prepare Christmas meals for the homeless, food insecure

Garvin said the airport expects to see a 10% to 15% increase in holiday travelers, compared to a record year in 2019. The omicron COVID variant has not stopped people from traveling, he said. I think the reason why you see an increase is multifaceted. I think a lot of people have been together for a long time and want to travel, Garvin said. We have asked many people do the idea of ​​the new variant convince you not to travel? And no. They are aware of it. But it does not convince them not to travel. And there are those who have changed their plans. A strong line formed at the TSA on Thursday morning but moved steadily. Hannah Chism arrived at the airport around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning and was greeted with warm hugs by her family. She flew from New York for Christmas. The airport was really busy, Chism said. I had a delightful dog in front of me the whole time, but nothing was crazy because of the trip. It was pretty quiet. In New York, the new variant is already changing everyday life. It started to get more serious last week or so, and we had tickets booked in advance, she said. I was definitely more aware as I was preparing to travel. With thousands of other passengers expected to depart and arrive at the airport in the coming days, airport staff are encouraging patience this holiday season. Wear your mask. Arrive early. Have a little patience and have fun, Garvin said. Have a good holiday season. “ Garvin said the airport is in pace at the moment to break a record year for air travel set in 2019.

