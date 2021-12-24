international funds: 22 new international funds launched in 2021





International funds saw many new schemes and themes in 2021. Although the category offered only an average return of 11.62%, the leaders in the category performed much better. About 14 category schemes have offered more than 20% returns in a year. The inequality between returns is mainly due to different topics in the categories. This year Chinese markets saw a major correction and therefore funds concentrated in China were among the delays. However, US-focused funds offered good returns this year after recovering in US markets. A total of 22 new international funds, including active funds, index funds, ETFs and FoFs, were launched in 2021 from the fund’s homes. These funds were in different topics, sectors and markets and some of them managed to collect large inflows during their NGO period. To cite a few examples, the Nippon India Taiwan Equity Fund was the first Indian mutual fund to invest in the Taiwanese market. The Mirae Asset Hang Seng Tech ETF, focusing on IT sector companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, was also launched this year. Motilal Oswal MSCI EAFE Top 100 Select Index Fund, investing in European markets, launched. The PGIM India Global Select Real Estate Securities Fund, primarily investing in REIT and equity of real estate companies worldwide, was also launched this year. Some of the international funds have been hit hard this year. Schemes like the HSBC Brazil Fund have offered -25% returns in one year. International funds focused on the world gold index were also hit this year due to the silent performance of gold. For example, the DSP World Gold fund has offered -11.41% in a year. However, as mentioned earlier, some of the themes performed really well this year offering high double-digit returns. Here is a list of leaders in the segment: Scheme name Theme / Sector 1-year returns (%) DSP World Energy power 30.22 ABSL Commodity Eqt Global Agri Agriculture 29.21 Edelweiss US Offshore Value Eqt Value 27.88 ABSL Global Excellence Equity FoF Global Capital 27.13 Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FOF US capital 26.95 Source: Value Research Fund managers believe that we can see more international funds focused on areas such as FinTech, Ecommerce, Cloud, AI, Electric and Autonomous Vehicles, IoT, etc. However, mutual fund advisors say retail investors should only add these funds to their portfolio if their investment strategy is in line with these themes.

