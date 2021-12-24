US bans imports from China’s Xinjiang due to human rights violations

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a law banning virtually all imports from China’s Xinjiang region in response to concerns about forced labor, as US companies find themselves caught up in the diplomatic row.

The bill, which was passed by Congress last week, bans the importation of all goods from the region unless companies provide verifiable evidence that production did not involve forced labor.

The Uighur Forced Labor Prevention Act pays attention to three products in particular: cotton, of which Xinjiang is one of the world’s leading manufacturers; tomatoes; and polysilicon, a material used to make solar panels.

In a rare bipartisan move, the Senate last week voted unanimously to make the United States the first country to ban almost all imports from the region.

The vote came despite lobbying by U.S. firms, many of which depend heavily on Chinese suppliers and are already facing massive disruptions due to trade concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The law gives the government “new means to prevent the entry of goods produced by forced labor in Xinjiang into US markets and to further promote responsibility for the persons and entities responsible for these abuses,” the secretary said in a statement. of State Antony Blinken, calling on China to end “genocide and crimes against humanity”.

The law also requires the US president to impose sanctions on Chinese officials responsible for human rights violations in the region.

About 20 percent of garments imported into the United States each year include little cotton from Xinjiang.

Rights experts, witnesses and the US government say more than a million Uighurs and other Turkish-speaking Muslims are being held in camps in a bid to root out their Islamic cultural traditions and forcibly assimilate them into the Han majority. of China.

Washington has described the campaign as genocide.

‘Arming’ of markets

The Republican opposition has criticized the White House for its slow pace on the issue.

On Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the relative discretion with which Biden signed the text, despite turning it against China a major pillar of his foreign policy.

The White House posted just one photo of the signature on Twitter, while Biden signed a law – with rotating cameras – aimed at supporting research against a rare neurodegenerative disease.

“Sometimes he signs the bills” off-camera, sometimes in front of the camera. We support the bill and obviously we have led efforts around the world to declare human rights violations, “Psaki said.

Washington has already cracked down on several Chinese officials and businesses with sanctions and announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics in protest of conditions in Xinjiang.

Beijing describes the countries as vocational training centers and says it is seeking to reduce the lure of radical Islam in the wake of deadly attacks.

Law enforcement and the U.S. offensive against some Chinese economic interests are causing friction for some companies, such as semiconductor giant Intel, which on Thursday apologized for a letter to its suppliers.

Following the passage of the U.S. bill in the Senate, the company had urged suppliers to avoid resources in the region.

Following the public protests in China, the chipmaker expressed his regret for the comments in a statement posted on Weibo, the Chinese social media platform.

“We believe that the private sector and the international community should oppose the arming of its markets by the PRC to stifle support for human rights,” Psaki said, using an acronym for the People’s Republic of China.

“We also think that American companies should never feel the need to apologize for the protection of fundamental human rights or for oppression,” she added.

