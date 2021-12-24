What’s happening in Ottawa this weekend: December 24-27





CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec over the Christmas weekend. skating Ottawa City’s outdoor skating rinks are open for the season. Dream Square in the City of Ottawa Daily: 7am to 11pm

December 24: 07: 00-18: 00

December 25 and 26 13:00 to 23:00 Skating Court in Lansdowne Park Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink Jim Tubman Chevrolet Skating Rink SKI Ski resorts are open throughout eastern Ontario and western Quebec. Visit each resort’s website for details. CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN MORE CANADA Parliament Hill and downtown Ottawa are dressed for the holiday season with Christmas lights across Canada. Check out the multimedia projection on Parliament Hill and Light Street in the Capital Region of Canada. Christmas lights across Canada continue through January 7th. THE MAGIC OF LIGHTS The Magic of Lights illuminates Wesley Clover Parks this holiday season. Don’t miss this dazzling holiday lights experience, with your favorite holiday scenes and season characters. Every ticket to Magic of Lights benefits CHEO. Magic of Lights lasts until January 8th. For tickets, visit https://magicoflights.com/events/ottawa/. A STATE CHRISTMAS AT SAUNDERS FARM Celebrate country Christmas at Saunders Farm with an experience of light and car sound through the farm and its 180-year-old family forest. The Country Christmas Light and Sound show runs through December 30th. Visitors visiting the Saunders farm for the travel experience just do not need to be vaccinated. All guests 13 years and older must be fully vaccinated to visit the Farm Shop, CiderHouse and Christmas tree. For more information, visit https://saundersfarm.com/. NIGHT NIGHT IN THE VILLAGE OF EPAR CANADA Alight at Night is billed as the largest outdoor light festival in eastern Ontario. Lights adorn the heritage buildings, trees and fences of Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg, Ont. creating a special magical backdrop for his annual Alight at Night Festival. Alight at Night lasts until January 1st Visit uppercanadavillage.com for details and tickets. museum A look at the museum clocks in the region of the national capital during the holidays. Nature Museum Open: December 27 to December 30

Closed: December 24, December 25, December 26, December 31, January 1. Museum of Agriculture and Food of Canada Open: December 24, December 26, December 27, December 28, December 29, December 30, December 31, January 1, January 2

Closed: December 25 Museum of Science and Technology of Canada Open: December 24, December 26, December 27, December 28, December 29, December 30, December 31, January 1, January 2

Closed: December 25 Canadian Aviation and Space Museum Open: December 24, December 26, December 27, December 28, December 29, December 30, December 31, January 1, January 2

Closed: December 25 Canadian War Museum The Canadian War Museum is closed during the holidays. Canadian Historical Museum The Canadian Historical Museum is closed during the holidays. National Gallery of Canada Open: December 24 (10:00 to 14:00), December 26 (10:00 to 17:00), December 27 (10:00 to 17:00), December 28 (10:00 to 17:00) : 00), December 29 (10 am to 5 pm), December 30 (10 am to 8 pm), December 31 (10 am to 5 pm), January 1 (12 pm to 5 pm)

Closed: December 25 Diefenbunker Open: December 29, December 30. December 31 (10:00 to 14:00)

Closed: 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 December and 1 January. From December 1, all guests 12 years of age and older must show full vaccination proof to visit the Canadian Museum of Nature, the Canadian Museum of Agriculture and Food, the Canadian Museum of Science and Technology, the Canadian Museum of Aviation, and Space, Canadian War Museum, Canadian Museum of History and National Gallery of Canada. BUFFET MEETING Come face to face with live owls at the Canadian Museum of Nature. Do not miss this outdoor exhibition, created in partnership with Little Ray’s Nature Center. See owls and an eagle in their specially designed habitat enclosures. BYWARD MARKET AND PARKDALE MARKET ByWard Market and Parkdale Public Market are open. For more information, visit www.ottawamarkets.ca. OMEGA PARK Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que. For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.

