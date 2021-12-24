Warehousing customers in Abbotsford feel bitten as company denies compensation for flood losses





Some customers at a storage facility in Abbotsford, BC, say they feel cheated as the facility was affected by the historic floods and they were not given any compensation. BigSteelBox, a BC-based company that offers storage in shipping containers, says her courtyard Abbotsford was affected by widespread flooding in mid-November. The courtyard is located near the low Sumas Prairie area, which was destroyed by floods after a series of strong storms. According to the company, only about 20 percent of the containers in the yard were affected. BigSteelBox targeted affected customers to insurance providers and Government aid for floods , giving no compensation. Katherine James and Edward Humphrey are photographed next to their BigSteelBox storage container that was damaged by flood waters. (Ben Nelms / CBC) Katherine James, who lost much of her late father’s assets in the company’s flooded boxes, says customers were never told the storage yard was built in a floodplain. “I was angry,” she said. “It did not matter if we had insurance or not, he would not cover it. We tried to go to the government aid site. We were told we were not covered.” Kelly and Mark Therrien are photographed next to their storage container. They had just relocated to the Fraser Valley from Nanaimo when the floods hit in November. (Ben Nelms / CBC) Kelly and Mark Therrien, who had just relocated to the Fraser Valley from Nanaimo, said they lost 50 years of assets in the floods and estimated the damage exceeded $ 100,000. “They told me [the boxes] “They were waterproof and rodent resistant,” said Marku. “But they are waterproof just to be on the boat. They are not waterproof under five feet of water.” A company spokesman said “their hearts went out” to those affected by the floods. They said insurance coverage is unlikely to apply to the situation due to restrictions on ground flood coverage. “It is disturbing to learn that the reliance on which many of us rely is not applicable here,” the spokesman said. “We share their frustration and sadness.” The company says affected customers were immediately suspended storage fees and free delivery was also provided to allow customers to assess the damage. However, customers who spoke to CBC News said many of the measures the company highlighted had not yet been given to them. James believes the company needs to grow and provide compensation for customers who are affected. “Give us more sympathy for what is happening instead of saying, ‘Oh, forgive me, but get your stuff out of here,'” she said.

