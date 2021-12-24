International
COVID-19 measures in Quebec: Experts worry they are not “sufficient”
MONTREAL – At a long-awaited press conference Wednesday night, the Legault government announced new measures in response to Quebec’s record jump in COVID-19 cases, but experts worry that adjustments will not be enough to curb growth.
Starting December 26, gatherings will be limited to 6 people or two family bubbles. As for the Christmas holidays, up to 10 people will be allowed to gather, although the prime minister is urging Quebecer residents to keep the festivities as small as possible on December 24 and 25.
Even with tougher measures, infectious disease expert Dr. Donald Vinh fears that a lot of damage could be done in the coming days.
I hope the next three to four days do not lead to ongoing outbreak events, he said, stressing the severity of the infection rate in the province.
On Thursday, the province reported 9,397 new cases, the highest overnight increase in Canada since the pandemic began. Six more deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 11,658.
What I can say is that in Quebec, we have figures that are startling, said Dr. Vinh. In fact it is quite scary because it is not just community cases. You know some of those cases will end up in the hospital.
Although early data suggest that the Omicron strain of COVID-19 is less lethal than the Delta variant, it appears to be much more contagious. Omicron currently accounts for 90 percent of new cases in Montreal, according to public health authorities.
The government reported an increase of 28 hospitalizations on Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital to 473.
After all, hospitals, we do not care what percentage they are [is], we care about what is the absolute number of patients in our beds, said Dr. Vinh.
Epidemiological expert Dr. Christopher Labos agrees.
It could be very easy to beat the health care system and have us start running out of beds and staff to actually care for people when they get sick, he told CTV News on Thursday.
Dr. Labos said he was surprised the government did not announce stricter measures to combat the spread.
There really wasn’t a big difference, he said.
“I understand that it is a very difficult balancing act, but saying that, given the way the situation has evolved with the increasing number of cases, stronger health restrictions, I think they will help maintain the care system. health.
Although the Prime Minister stated at the press conference that Quebec has the toughest measures in North America to fight against COVID-19, Dr. Vinh says those measures just do not shorten it.
Whether or not we have the toughest measures, it is clear that this is not enough.
DIY PUBLIC HEALTH
The province also announced it would reduce contact tracking to shift the focus to vaccine boosters. Meanwhile, the director of public health of Quebec, Dr. Horacio Arruda said that the trace of contact will fall on the shoulders of citizens.
At the moment, anyone contracting COVID is required to inform their contacts, but Dr. Vinh says this approach can be dangerous.
I do not deny that we are all exhausted and all with short staff, both at the level of public health and that of health care workers, at the hospital level. But DIY public health, a do-it-yourself approach, I’m not sure how effective it will be, he said.
The public is not trained to do public health. This is a medical act.
