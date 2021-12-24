Omicron: Good news, bad news and what that means





By James Gallagher

Health and science correspondent Image source, Getty Images The world is being hit by an Omicron tsunami. Scientists, politicians and indeed all of us are struggling with what it means for our lives. Restrictions are being tightened in parts of the UK and other European countries to address the new variant. There is a constant flow of new information – some worrying, some positive. So where do we stand? This is not last winter It’s easy to forget, but we’re in a much brighter place than at this time last year, when many of us could not meet our family on Christmas day. The “Christmas bubbles” rules meant that in parts of the country you could only spend the day with those you lived with. But there were restrictions on the size of rallies across the UK. The increase in the Alpha variant in late 2020 led to blockages in November and a long one in the New Year as the vaccination program was just beginning. The rules currently in force or coming into force on Boxing Day in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are much softer in comparison. Omicron is less heavy If you catch Omicron, then you are less likely to get seriously ill than with the previous variants. Studies from around the world are giving a consistent picture that Omicron is softer than the Delta variant, with a 30% 70% less chance of infected persons ending up in the hospital. Omicron can cause cold-level symptoms like sore throat, runny nose and headache, but that does not mean it will be easy for everyone and some will still be seriously ill. The changes in the virus seem to have made it less dangerous, but most of the reduced severity belongs to immunity as a result of vaccination and previous periods of Covid. But Omicron is spreading very fast The concern is that severity is only half the equation if you are wondering if hospitals can afford it. If Omicron is half as likely to send you to the hospital, but twice as many people are infected, then both are canceled and you are back to square one. And Omicron’s real talent is infecting people. It spreads faster than other variants and may bypass some of the immune protection against previous vaccines and infections. The UK has Covid record levels with cases confirmed on Thursday reaching around 120,000 – and this is an understatement of what is really happening as not everyone takes a test and people who catch it more than once do not included in the figures. We are not sure what will happen when Omicron hits the elderly Old age has always been the biggest risk factor for getting seriously ill with Covid. In the UK, most cases of Omicron and people ending up in hospital are under the age of 40, so we do not know for sure what will happen when it reaches old and vulnerable populations. Omicron’s ability to partially circumvent immunity means that there is a possibility that more older people will become infected than during the Delta wave. Large numbers have increased, but protection is diminishing Two doses of a vaccine offer little protection against the capture of Omicron, which led to a massive expansion of the boost campaign. Now more than 31 million people in the UK have improved their immune defenses. However, the defense against Omicron capture seems to fade after about 10 weeks. Protection against serious diseases is likely to last much longer. But we have anti-viral drugs now New drugs need to keep even more patients out of the hospital. They are given to people who are at high risk of Covid, including cancer patients and people who have had organ transplants. Molnupiravir is an antiviral drug that impairs Omicron’s ability to reproduce within our body and reduces hospital admission by 30%. Sotrovimab is an antibody therapy that attaches to the virus and reduces hospital visits by 79%. Both suppress the virus which buys time for the immune system to react. Image source, Getty Images The NHS and staff are already feeling the strain An increase in Omicron can put more people in the hospital at the same time getting the people needed to care for them. The sheer volume of people catching Omicron is also affecting doctors, nurses and the rest of the NHS workforce as they too need to be isolated. Nearly 19,000 NHS staff were out with Covid on December 19, which is 54% higher than a week ago. Meanwhile, NHS Providers, which represents hospital and ambulance services in England, says the health service is facing its busiest Christmas period ever. And overall, 94.5% of adult beds were occupied compared to 89% last year. The coming weeks are key The question is whether everything in our favor – softer, antiviral, booster – is enough to deal with a variant that spreads faster than anything we’ve seen before. Or will more restrictions be needed to manage the Omicron wave? The speed at which this is happening means that we will know very quickly how this will fluctuate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/health-59769967 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos