American travelers adjust vacation plans to Omicron wave restrictions

NEW YORK, Dec 24 (Reuters) – Millions of Americans continued their travel plans cautiously during a second holiday season plagued by pandemics, despite a growing wave of Omicron-induced COVID-19 infections, though many were forced to. reduce ambitions.
Moses Jimenez, an accountant from Long Beach, Mississippi, went on a trip to New York City with his wife and three children, even though the latest stream of coronavirus cases has shattered their hopes of catching a Hamilton show. “or to visit some museums. .
“Hamilton” was one of a dozen shows on Broadway that were forced to cancel shows this week after the cast and team members tested positive for COVID-19. Museums were scratched from the family itinerary because many of them now require vaccination proofs and the two youngest children are not suitable for vaccination.
Instead, Jimenez, 33, said his calving will do its best by roaming the city streets and parks, while also seeing relatives and friends in the area. On Christmas day, they plan to enjoy a home-cooked meal, a family tradition, in their Airbnb accommodation in the city.
“We just wanted to get out of the house, really, to take the kids to town for Christmas,” Jimenez told Reuters Thursday at New York’s LaGuardia Airport.
COVID-19 infections have increased in the United States in recent days due to Omicron, which was first detected in November and now accounts for nearly three-quarters of cases in the US and up to 90% in some areas, such as on the east coast.
The average number of new COVID infections has risen 37% to 165,000 per day over the past week, according to a Reuters report.
SERVANT INFECTIONS AND TRAVEL
The daily totals of deaths and hospitalizations, considered as delayed indicators, changed slightly across the country over the last seven days, but increased by 55% and 28%, respectively, during December.
At least six states – Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Ohio – all set overnight records for new cases this week, according to a Reuters report.
Anticipating an even greater flood in cases requiring medical care, the Centers for Disease Control’s late Thursday shortened the recommended quarantine period for COVID-positive health care workers who are asymptomatic in seven days out of 10.
As Americans struggled for COVID-19 tests and weighed various public health guidelines on how to assemble safely, many were determined to withstand the latest wave to enjoy some sort of glimpse of the festivities and holiday tradition.
The Transportation Safety Administration on Wednesday examined 2,081,297 passengers at the country’s airports, an increase of 144,000 compared to the number of passengers it checked before the pandemic on the same date in 2019.
Christmas services will be held in person in all churches and parishes in New York’s Roman Catholic Archdiocese, which includes more than 2.5 million believers in 10 counties, spokesman Joseph Zwilling said.
Although Omicron has not pushed for new restrictions, the Archdiocese will uphold the rules of wearing masks and social distancing it first imposed last year.
“The existing measures have worked,” Zwilling said.
U.S. health officials have said people who are fully vaccinated should feel comfortable continuing with vacation trips and family gatherings. They warned that those who are not vaccinated are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill or dying from the virus.
The rapid spread of Omicron will also affect the iconic New Year’s celebration in New York for the second year in a row. Mayor Bill de Blasio said turnout for the midnight ball landing in Times Square would be limited to 15,000, roughly a quarter of the typical crowd size before the pandemic.
Many vacationers in New York planned to limit themselves to much smaller gatherings.
Madeleine Kennedy, a ski instructor from Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, flew to New York City on Thursday armed with a complete COVID test kit as she prepared to spend Christmas with her family in the Queens neighborhood.
It will be a reduced issue this year, with guests being asked to take a COVID test before they gather, she said, and with some relatives spending the holidays in Chicago.
The second time, I think the world is less shocked and I think we will be able to get through this, Kennedy said.
Reporting by Maria Caspani in New York; Additional Reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York; Written by Steve Gorman. Edited by Gerry Doyle
