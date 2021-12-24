Israel weighs in on approval for fourth doses of vaccine.





The Israeli Ministry of Health was weighing on Thursday whether to approve giving people a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in a bid to contain the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, after experts who recommended it said they believed they should act even before there was a lot of scientific data. to support another amplifier. Despite the uncertainty, the pandemic response panel advising the Israeli government concluded that the potential benefits outweighed the risks, showing signs of declining immunity a few months after the third strike. They said any delay in additional vaccines could result too late to protect those most at risk. If the Ministry of Health approves the recommendation of the panels that could happen as early as Thursday, Israel would be well ahead of the other nations in administering a fourth dose. Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz has suggested that a new boosting round could begin by Sunday. The price will be higher if we do not vaccinate, said Dr. Boaz Lev, head of the advisory panel, at a news conference late Wednesday. Describing the spread of Omicron as a kind of tsunami or tornado, he added, we do not have much time to make decisions.

However, experts’ recommendation for a fourth dose for those most at risk drew criticism from other scientists and medical professionals within Israel as premature and possibly even counterproductive. Some scientists have warned that taking too many injections can eventually lead to a kind of fatigue of the immune system, compromising the body’s ability to respond to the virus. Some members of the advisory panel raised concerns about a fading or depletion of the immune response in the elderly after multiple vaccinations within a short period of time, according to a written summary of the discussion taken from The New York Times. Along with the generally limited knowledge about Omicron, the effect of a fourth dose against the new variant is also unproven and unknown. Israel was among the first countries to offer its residents a third blow, starting last summer. Now, the country’s medical experts are showing reduced immunity in those 60 and older, who were the first to receive the third injection starting in August. Israel has confirmed only a few hundred cases of Omicron, but officials say they believe the new variant is much more prevalent and that it could overcome the Delta as the dominant species in the country within two or three weeks.

Israeli researchers from the Ministry of Health and several academic institutions presented the data to the advisory team that made the recommendation for the fourth strike on Tuesday. The presentation, taken by The New York Times, showed a doubling of the rate of Delta infection among the over-60 age group within four or five months of the third injection. There is no clear indication of reduced efficacy against serious diseases. But given the fear of a major Omicron outbreak during the winter months, when hospitals are already packed with patients with complications from the flu and other respiratory illnesses, members of the advisory panel voted overwhelmingly to recommend a dose of fourth for people aged 60 and over and with compromised immunity, as well as health care workers, to be administered at least four months after the third injection. The panel did not recommend a fourth strike for the general population at this stage. He favored the third behavior at three months after the second dose, compared to the previous five-month recommendation. While there are some initial indications from South Africa and other countries that Omicron infections more often result in milder illnesses than previous variants, Israeli officials said that by the time they had clearer information, it might be too late to defend the most vulnerable people. . We can sit in our academic chairs and wait for outside research, said Dr. Tal Brosh, another member of the advisory panel, but this is a kind of privilege we do not feel we have.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/23/world/middleeast/israel-weighs-giving-approval-for-4th-vaccine-doses.html

