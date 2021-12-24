Are you traveling for a vacation? Here’s how flights on Christmas night can be affected





More than 100 Delta and United flights have been canceled on Christmas Eve due to rising omicron cases, airlines announced on Thursday. So far, Delta Airlines has canceled about 90 flights scheduled to depart on December 24, while United Airlines has canceled nearly 120 flights. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (its free!)] The nationwide increase in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people directing our operation, a United Airlines representative said in an email Thursday night. As a result, we have unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying affected customers before they arrive at the airport. Sorry for the interruption and we are working hard to re-book as many people as possible and get them on their way to vacation. Ad Delta and United have announced more than 200 cancellations mainly due to COVID-related staff issues. Comes as the omicron variant is spreading rapidly across the country. Interruption can cause major headaches for travelers right in the middle of rushing the holiday trip. pic.twitter.com/bz9qDmHFAx – Mark Lehman (@ MarkLehman6) December 24, 2021 On the same day, a Delta Airlines representative issued the following statement to News 6: Delta crews have exhausted all options and resources, including changing lanes and replacing aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flights before canceling about 90 flights for Friday. We apologize to our clients for the delay in their vacation travel plans. The people of Delta are working hard to get them where they need to be as quickly and safely as possible on the next available flight. German airline Lufthansa also canceled a dozen transatlantic flights during the holiday period due to a massive increase in pilots receiving medical leave. At Orlando International Airport, a handful of flights have been canceled so far. The airport hosts nearly 130,000 passengers just for Christmas night. It’s actually one of the easiest days of the holiday trip. HOLIDAY JOURNEY: The wait is about 34-38 minutes. I suspect this includes the 25 minutes it took to reach even the normal safety lines. I say give yourself at least an hour to just pass the security. @ news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/7btxK9cx1x – Nadeen Yanes (@ NadeenNews6) December 24, 2021 Earlier this month, airport officials said more than 2.6 million passengers are expected to travel through the gates during their 19-day travel period, which runs from December 17th to January. 4. Ad Cancellations have the potential to make snow as the days become busier. If you are going to the MCO, be sure to give yourself extra time and check your flight status website of the Orlando Grand Aviation Authority. Information from the Associated Press is used in this report.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All rights reserved.

