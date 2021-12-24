Forest Whitaker, Ajay Banga, Juanes, Tokata Iron Eyes, Brandon Stanton, Dr. Lisa Su and Nicholas Donofrio to receive International Peace Honors presented by PeaceTech Lab





WASHINGTON – (TELI BIZNES) – The International Peace Tributes (IPH), created by PeaceTech Lab, an award – winning non – profit organization founded by United States Institute of Peace, will recognize Forest Whitaker, Ajay Banga, Juanes, Tokata Iron Eyes, Brandon Stanton, Dr. Lisa Su AND Nicholas Donofrio to be global creators who have positively impacted the world through targeted activism. The virtual event is broadcast on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 20:00 EST. To register to view visit: internationalpeacehonors.org. This year, International Peace Honors inspire us for more hope and urgency by showing what can happen when we use technology and media in their highest forms. From promoting peace and non-violence through music, to helping people improve their lives through the digital economy, protect the planet and raise a new generation of voices, their tireless work to improve humanity is to was praised. We are excited to know each of these outstanding social leaders, said Sheldon Himelfarb, President & CEO, PeaceTech Lab. Oscar winner, Forest Whitaker will receive recognition for his lifelong commitment to youth empowerment and the promotion of world peace. Whitaker is the CEO / Founder of Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative (WPDI), which provides educational tools and economic opportunities for young people in countries affected by exclusion, violence and armed conflict. Chief Executive Officer of Mastercard, Ajay Banga will receive the honor for its tremendous contributions to bringing the digital economy to over 1 billion people, thus creating a sustainable economy through technology. Well-known singer-songwriter and social lawyer, Juanes will be honored for his commitment to youth empowerment and peace in his native Colombia through him My blood FOUNDATION, or nonprofit for peacebuilding organization he co-founded with Catalina Cock Duque. Youth Activist, Iron Eyes Tokata is set to be honored for its passionate advocacy for indigenous rights and the global climate movement. At the age of 18, she becomes the youngest person to receive the prestigious award. Brandon Stanton, the creator of The people of New York, will be celebrated for his dedication to fostering empathy and interconnectedness through powerful storytelling. AMDPresident and CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, will be recognized for revolutionizing high-performance computers, donating supercomputer power to public goods efforts focused on infectious disease research, and inspiring people of all backgrounds to pursue careers in science and technology. Finally, the former IBM EVP of Innovation and Technology Nicholas Donofrio, will receive the honor of his contribution to the international community of underrepresented women and youth in the fields of education, engineering, business and mathematics. The exclusion of our honorable reminds us that we were all capable of facing the challenges that negatively affect our world. “I am proud to honor their valuable social contributions and celebrate their great achievements,” he added. MariaEsmeralda Paguaga, executive producer i International Peace Tributes. The host, performers and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks. International Peace Honors are made possible by the generosity of its sponsors and donors: Mastercard, BNY Mellon, The MITER Corporation, Microsoft, Pitney Bowes, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Ernst & Young, Mercator XXI, EVERYWHERE, Wipro and the Alliance to Build Peace. Follow @internationalpeacehonors for more information.

