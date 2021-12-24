Royal Caribbean international cruise resumes by numbers – Cruise industry news

President and CEO of Royal Caribbean Internationals Michael Bayley has detected numbers after resumption of cruise line service. According to him:

21 ships Royal Caribbean International so far they have returned to service.

40,000 crew members have now returned to work with Royal Caribbean International. All of them are fully vaccinated and in the process of receiving booster vaccines.

Between 50,000 and 60,000 guests sail with Royal Caribbean International every week. All guests over 12 years old are fully vaccinated. Even children aged 5 to 12 are being vaccinated more and more.

On a typical Royal Caribbean cruise, 95 to 98 percent of the guests on board are fully vaccinated. All guests must try before sailing.

Crew members retested for coronavirus every few days. For the regular crew, retesting is done weekly; The house staff is being tested every three days.

The average load factors of 20 to 30 percent that were present during the Royal Caribbeans launch in July have increased by approximately 10 percent per month to become approximately 70 to 80 per cent in December 2021. The Royal Caribbeans’s full-year normal load factor is approximately 110 per cent (softening of the third and fourth beds, which are usually children).

The satisfaction of the guests is high sky. Lots of very happy guests enjoying the wonderful cruise vacation in a safe (compared to any other option) and fun way, Bayley said.

Moreover, Bayley noted, everyone on board wears masks the vast majority of the time. Social distancing and sanitation are in place, as are other typical quarantine measures.

(We) now have a positivity rate much lower than the national norm and well below our major states like Florida, California, Texas and so on, and well below Broward and Miami Dade in Florida, the two counties that are the home of our largest ports of Miami and Port Everglades, he said.

Bayley said he noticed that the coronavirus has recently turned into a much milder disease.

With the new variant, we are seeing an increase in positivity rates with some vessels currently close to 1 percent (please note that the positivity rate in Florida is 5 percent, which is very good compared to others). Recently the Symphony of the Seas was in the media spotlight with 48 positive cases (mostly guests), which was less than 1 percent of the population on board (for example, the 1 percent positivity rate is 60 people out of a population on board of 6,000), he said. The Odyssey of the Seas has 50 positive cases, mostly crew, with an on-board population of over 5,000, ie approximately 1 percent positive rate.

Ninety-eight percent of positive cases on board are fully vaccinated and over 99 percent are asymptomatic or with very mild symptoms, often surprised to be quite positive, Bayley said.

It really looks like the virus (if vaccinated) has turned into something more like a slight cold! he noted.

Bayley hopes this is really the last start of this virus and its transformation into something that spreads quickly and is less harmful, like the common cold for vaccinated people.

Here there is hope, as we move into year 3 of this horrible period, that 2022 will be the end of it all and life will return to a happy normalcy where we worry about things like schooling children, car problems , bills and whatever else. Most importantly, we look forward to happy times and glorious adventures across the oceans and seas of this beautiful planet, he said.