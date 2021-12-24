Mad Dog IV, “the fastest car in the world”, back in Daytona 50 years later

DAYTONA BEACH Bob Osieckis with the magnificent wings Mad Dog IV, who broke the international speed record on the closed course at the Daytona International Speedway in 1961, now calls it the home of America’s Motorsport Hall of Fame.

The unusual-looking car was designed (with a little help from Georgia Tech) and built by Osiecki, who hired racer Art Malone to run it at a record speed of 181,561 mph.

The current owner of the car, the legendary racer Don Garlits, has placed the speed car similar to the plane in the exhibition in the museum, which is only a few hundred meters away from the place where he made his historic run. Garlits pulled the car from his collection at Drag Racing’s Don Garlits Museum in Ocala.

I honestly think the car has to be here, there in the circular road museum and the car did that speed in Daytona, said 90-year-old Garlits. For me, this is the perfect place for Mad Dog IV.

Mad Dog IV was placed with other visible vehicles at the racetrack exhibition, which replicates the high-altitude turns of Dayton.

We were very grateful to Big Daddy, our first recipient in the Drag Racing category in 1989, who lent us this important vehicle and who we know is close to his heart, said MSHFA President George Levy. He and Malone were great friends and rivals on the runway.

The story of the creation of Mad Dog IV is one of ages. It was intentionally built for just one job to bring the international speed record to the closed course at Daytona.

Bill France Sr., who orchestrated the founding of NASCAR that later built the Daytona International Speedway, was a sports visionary with a penchant for promotion.

When the fastest speed record was set and locked in Monza National District (Italy) in 1957 at 177.38 mph, France wanted to take those bragging rights and set a $ 10,000 price tag for anyone who could cross the 180 mph point on its 2.5 mile high-shore track, which opened in 1959.

Many tried and failed, including Osieckin, who made three attempts with different cars before seeking engineering advice from John J. Harper, who was an aerospace professor at Georgia Tech.

The Roadster Kurtis Kraft with a Chrysler V8 engine was one of three used by Firestone as a test car for its tires in 1957. Osiecki bought the car from the tire manufacturer, thinking it had the power needed to keep up with Frances’s money.

Tom Osiecki, who is Bob Osieckis’s youngest son, said his father sought technical advice from Georgia Tech’s aerospace department.

My dad attended Georgia Tech for a while and knew people there, said Tom Osiecki. He made a model of the car and drove it into the school wind tunnel. He thought they could overturn some wings to reduce the force on it, and they came out at the right angles, and how big the wings had to be, and built a stabilizer so that the rear of the car would not go crazy. It was a real challenge.

According to a story on the Georgia Techs website (gatech.edu), Osiecki sought Harpers’ expertise with aircraft to stabilize the car at speed.

When Osiecki decided to face Frances’s challenge, he knew he had to make adjustments to his car to counteract the centrifugal force from the high-rib bends, which tore the tire at high speed and made the direction almost impossible, the article says.

Osiecki sent the Mad IV Dog from Charlotte, North Carolina to the Georgia Tech building in Guggenheim, where Harper also oversaw the daily operation of the 9-foot-diameter wind tunnel, located on the ground floor.

The professor and his students designed and tested a pair of inverted flywheels, in fact each measuring 3 square feet. Harper also created a stationary vertical tail fin, similar to an airplane rudder, for increased stability.

Once Osiecki had the right package a car with wings and a tail, he needed a fearless driver at the wheel and hired 25-year-old Malone, known as a crawler. They set the record for 31-degree turns on the ribs on August 28, 1961. He once spun in a practical run and flattened his left rear tire, which remains in the car to this day.

Tom Osiecki said his father spent somewhere in the $ 35,000 neighborhood to join Mad Dog IV. And Dad got only half the prize money ($ 10,000), he added. He gave half of the profits to Art for driving.

Tom Osiecki said his father promoted car shows across the country and thought he could recoup his investment by showcasing the World’s Fastest Racing Car.

Art and I were friends, Garlits said. We went to school together since fifth grade. Art told me before he died that Bobs’s son could sell it, so I bought it and I’m glad I did because it’s part of the story. We got it and it will not go anywhere. Let the racing fans see it.

Mad Dog IV is the epitome of American innovation, Levy said. Bill France wanted to claim that Daytona International Speedway was the fastest racing track in the world. When it was clear that an existing racing car would not be waiting for him, Osiecki and Harper came up with the idea of ​​inverted arms for down force. They broke the record and helped launch Downforce Era.

The American Motor Sports Hall of Fame is located in the Daytona’sTicket & Tours building, located off turn 4 of the Speedway. Access is included with every tour on the Speedway or as a museum-only ticket. The museum is open every day 10-5 almost all year round, except for major holidays.