Global Airlines cancels more than 2,000 Christmas flights amid rising Omicron





Travelers capable and determined to keep up with their Christmas plans, despite the Covid-19 Omicron fast-spreading variant, have faced a new hurdle: canceled flights. A growing number of airlines have been forced to cancel as the new variant that is spreading across the globe halts the hopeful holiday travel plans of thousands of people. As of Friday morning, global airlines had collectively canceled more than 2,000 flights, according to FlightAware Flight Tracking Website. Of those canceled, at least 454 were planned inside, inside or outside the US A number of airlines, including United Airlines, Delta and Alaska Airlines, have said they have been forced to cancel hundreds of Christmas Eve flights due to the omicron variant affecting employees and crew. United Airlines said it cut 112 flights from its Friday timetable as the variant spread across the country and affected its workforce. “The nationwide increase in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people directing our operations,” the airline said in a statement. He said he would re-book as many passengers as possible. Delta Air Lines apologized, blaming the omicron variant and potentially harsh weather in places like Seattle and Solt Lake City for the cancellation of 90 flights scheduled for Friday. “Delta crews have exhausted all options and resources including rerouting and replacing aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flights prior to cancellation,” the airline said in a statement Thursday. Alaska Airlines canceled 17 flights Thursday after several employees reported possible exposure to Covid. Additional cancellations were possible on Friday “during this dynamic situation,” the airline said in a statement. An American Airlines spokesman said no cancellation was planned. Other airlines did not immediately respond to questions about Friday’s timetable. Meanwhile, German Lufthansa said it was forced to cancel a number of long-haul transatlantic flights due to illness among its crew members, though a spokesman told NBC News that they could not confirm if the illness was due to Covid. There is currently a massive increase in medical leave, “said a spokesman.” Therefore, we have canceled individual flights across the North Atlantic, e.g. in Washington, Boston and Houston from Frankfurt. “They said efforts were being made to reassign passengers to other flights. Although the holiday season brings in more air travelers, Christmas Eve is usually one of the slowest days of alignment, according to the shopping group. Airline to America. The organization said travel to the U.S. over Thanksgiving weekend rose to nearly 90 percent of levels before the pandemic. AAA said on December 14 that air travel for the holidays would almost triple compared to last year, when the deadly spread of the pandemic discouraged flights and tourism. An estimated 109 million Americans were expected to travel by plane, vehicle and other forms of transportation this month. After millions of people made December travel plans, the omicron variant grew rapidly to account for nearly three-quarters of Covid cases and triggered new pandemic measures, including travel restrictions worldwide.

