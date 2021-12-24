Israel could give the 4th dose of Covid vaccine, despite expert suspicions





While there is evidence that Omicron, discovered just last month, usually causes milder illnesses than previous variants, Israeli officials said that by the time they have clearer information, it may be too late to protect most people. endangered. We can sit in our academic chairs and wait for outside research, said Dr. Tal Brosh, another member of the advisory panel, but this is a kind of privilege we do not feel we have. Israel started giving the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last December and had vaccinated a significant portion of its population before many rich countries had started. In the spring it became the first country in the world to vaccinate most of its population. Mr Bennett, the prime minister, boasted of an early decision in late July to administer the third strike, praising it for successfully controlling the Delta wave by keeping schools and the economy open. The emergence of Omicron threatens to turn those profits and turn the country back into a kind of blockade. But Israel has been quick to tighten border controls and ban most foreign nationals from visiting, and is compiling an ever-growing red list of countries with high rates of infection to which Israelis can not travel without permission. special, including the United States and Canada. Mr Bennett enthusiastically welcomed the panels’ recommendation for a fourth strike this week, saying: “The citizens of Israel were the first in the world to take a third dose and we continue to lead with the fourth. Coronavirus Pandemic: Key Things to Know Card 1 of 5 New treatments. The Food and Drug Administration has consistently authorized the first two pill treatments for Covid-19 by Pfizerand Merck. The new drugs, which can be taken at home with a doctor’s prescription, will be available to some Covid patients who are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill. German health minister Karl Lauterbach said Thursday that he expected the Germans to get another booster next year, depending on how long the defense of the third strike lasts. But some medical professionals have suggested placing the brakes. Prof. Hagai Levine, an epidemiologist and president of the Israeli Association of Public Health Physicians, said Israel was not seeing a sharp increase in infections, but daily infections are about 1,200 a day, up from 11,000 at the peak of the Delta wave in August and no there was no evidence that a fourth stroke was needed to prevent Omicron’s serious illness.

